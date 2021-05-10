Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Is HERE!

There is an obsession with the 2018 film Venom that took the Sony Spider-verse to a whole new level (which was only helped by the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that same year). Most of us had lost hope over the Sony world expanding, but then Venom rolled into our lives and suddenly we were gifted with a world of Spidey villains that delights me to no end. (Morbius is coming out in the beginning of 2022, and my dreams of a Kraven the Hunter movie are coming true at some point.)

So now that we’re all obsessed with these Spidey villain movies, it means we’re getting beautiful gems like whatever Venom: Let There Be Carnage is trying to sell me. This morning, the trailer dropped for the sequel, and getting to see Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady delighted me more than I could have ever imagined.

This trailer gives us a look into Eddie and Venom’s relationship now that they are bonded together. Venom making Eddie breakfast and then threatening Mrs. Chen because she doesn’t have his chocolate. The two living together despite the fact that Venom does want to eat people. There are rules, though.

But the main meat of this trailer centers around Cletus Kasady and his transformation into Carnage. A symbiote you definitely don’t want to meet in the wild, Carnage is … interesting.

Cletus Kasady and Eddie Brock know each other. How they know each other in the world of Venom probably comes from Brock’s career as an investigative journalist. The thing about Cletus is that he’s a murderer. So that’s fun. In my favorite little fact about Spider-Man history, there is a song in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark that introduces the Green Goblin’s version of the Sinister Six (they literally made up a villain for this, I have no idea why). In it, they introduce villains like the Lizard, Kraven the Hunter, and of course, Carnage.

“He killed his grandmother and poisoned his mother’s dog, my kind of guy,” Goblin talk-sings, and we get an introduction to the musical version of Carnage.

Why bring this up? Because that’s a pretty good explanation of this character in a quick and somewhat digestible statement. I say “somewhat” because he is a serial killer.

I love the symbiotes because they’re all distinctly different. Sure, Venom ends up being somewhat of a good guy (as good as a blood-thirsty symbiote can be), but he is still a rival of Spider-Man’s. This leads me to my next bit about this movie/trailer: Are we going to see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Let There Be Carnage?

Back when they were still filming Let There Be Carnage, Tom Hardy posted (and quickly deleted) an Instagram picture of Venom chomping on what appears to be Spider-Man.

With how quickly Hardy deleted the post, fans took it to mean that he accidentally spoiled that Tom Holland would be appearing in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It could be something as simple as Hardy not wanting people to think that, so that’s why he took the art down, but I’m going to hold out hope that we will see a Peter Parker in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

I say “a” Peter Parker because this movie does come out before Spider-Man: No Way Home, and we’ve all been thinking that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may make an appearance there, so who knows what world Venom actually takes place in. (I know that Maguire has his own Eddie Brock. But maybe he’s coming from a different universe too. Who is to say.)

All this being said, I’m so excited about Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom (2018) worked so well because they just didn’t ignore the absurdity of Venom as a villain. He can literally talk to Eddie Brock, and they made this fun relationship something fans actually cared about. (We’ll always have “I caught us.”)

So getting to explore Eddie and Venom’s relationship as they take on Carnage? It’s going to be delightful.

