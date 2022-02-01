Scientists Who Never Saw Spider-Man Make Limb Regeneration Breakthrough in Frogs

Recently, news broke about the success of scientific research into limb regeneration using a frog and a “five-drug cocktail” to replace the frog’s lost leg. The problem with that is that we’ve all seen what happens when we start trying to do limb regeneration with amphibians and reptiles. We’ve all read the comics or we’ve seen The Amazing Spider-Man and know that it would lead to us all being turned into lizards.

The science behind this is fascinating to look at. “On adult frogs, which are naturally unable to regenerate limbs, the team triggered leg regrowth using the drugs, applied in a silicone wearable attached to wounds.” It could be game-changing in regards to medical advances.

But we’re also all a bunch of nerds who love Spider-Man, and can you blame anyone for instantly thinking about Curt Connors? He did use limb regeneration to turn himself into a lizard, and we just got through him living his best “everyone should just be lizards” life in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, we just need a frog in a little lab coat to really bring this entirely full circle.

Taking the actual amazing science advances out of the equation, this sounds very much like something that would lead to Spider-Man taking on whoever used the science first.

The internet came to the rescue, bringing plenty of jokes about Curt Connors and referencing Andrew Garfield’s turn as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man, where Rhys Ifans played Dr. Curt Connors and the Lizard (sans his fun lab coat).

When it comes to it, we all did just watch Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the Lizard just wanted everyone else to be lizards with him while the rest of the villains and heroes squabbled, so it is on the top of our brains.

Dr. Connors will see you now

The Lizard is interesting when you break him down. “I spent my life as scientist trying to create a world without weakness, without outcasts,” Curt says in the 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man. “I sought to create a stronger human being but there’s no such thing. Human beings are weak, pathetic, feeble-minded creatures. Why be human at all when we can be so much more? Faster, stronger, smarter. This is my gift to you.”

He saw his ability of regeneration as a gift to the world and science in general, despite his science turning him into a lizard. If anything, he thought that was a better thing and wanted everyone to benefit from it. So it makes sense that the minute the internet saw “limb regeneration” with “frogs” our minds jumped to the first nerdy thing we can think of.

So, sorry to the scientists doing the incredible work they are. You’re great. We’re just nerds who think the Lizard is pretty cool and want to talk about him when life imitates art.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

