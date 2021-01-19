Tom Holland Gives Us a Look at the New Spider-Man Ride!

Remember how we’re getting Avengers Campus in Disneyland when the world isn’t … well, how the world currently is? Well, now we have a new look at the Spider-Man ride swinging into the park!

Never have I wanted to hurry up and get back to real life more. Tom Holland and the Spider-Man team released a video today that is a look into the new WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure ride for Avengers Campus. While the park, overall, is a mix of all our favorite heroes, this ride does seem to be one that has captured the attention of many fans.

Set during a presentation from Peter Parker, the ride is a journey through Peter’s WEB (or Worldwide Engineering Brigade) initiative. Filmed prior to COVID, the video shows how much Tom Holland is a part of the ride and it brought me such joy seeing him be a part of this ride as Peter Parker?

Behind-the-scenes first look at actor @TomHolland1996 reprising his role as Peter Parker for WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure coming to #AvengersCampus at @Disneyland Resort! 🕸 https://t.co/w1XWXgE15R pic.twitter.com/AQLqal2Pum — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) January 19, 2021

I will say, there are a lot of rides with this general idea in theme parks. Off the top of my head, I can think of another Spider-Man ride in Universal’s Island of Adventures that uses the same kind of technology, but what I love about this specific video is that it is all Peter Parker’s brainchild and, according to Tom Holland, is one of the first times where he’s actually felt like Spider-Man.

The ride drives home the importance of Peter Parker in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for me. Granted, Spider-Man is an important hero in the ethos of Marvel, but having Tom Holland this involved in the ride means that my boy will probably be around for a lot longer and play an important role in the MCU as a whole.

Whatever happens for Peter in the future, I cannot wait to be able to go to Avengers Campus to ride WEB SLINGERS. The world of Peter Parker is one that fans of all ages can enjoy and getting to experience that magic with our current Spider-Man? That’s something special and exclusive to what Disney is doing.

I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Holland’s Peter Parker in the third Spider-Man movie but maybe I’m even more excited about WEB SLINGERS right now? Peter taking the initiative and coming up with WEB all on his own? I’m such a proud mom.

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure is going to be a fun way of looking at the character of Peter Parker and now I’m very interested in what the rest of Avengers Campus has in store for us. Including those Infinity Stone inspired churros.

