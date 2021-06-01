comScore We Were Fools Waiting for the 'Spider-Man' Trailer | The Mary Sue

So We’re All Clowns for Thinking We’d Get a Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Today

Clowns, all of us. Just fools!

By Rachel LeishmanJun 1st, 2021, 2:14 pm

Spider-Man pointing at another Spider-Man, who is pointing back.

For Simu Liu’s birthday, Marvel gifted the world with their first look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Like the fools we all are, we all thought that Tom Holland’s birthday would usher in, at least, a little sneak peek of the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Instead, we just all sat around hoping, and now as the day continues on, it’s looking less and less likely.

So what are we for thinking the Sony/Marvel gods would give us this gift? Clowns. That’s what.

tony stark you're a clown now meme

The thing is, we fans have been relatively patient. Given the circumstances of what happened to Peter Parker at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, many of us are worried for the future of our boy. And that movie came out in 2019. Right now, we’re waiting for December to see the next installment in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films, but we were supposed to see No Way Home in July before COVID pushbacks gave us a Christmas release date.

Given all that and how we waited nearly 2 years for even a title, it’s not outrageous that we fans are anxious for a trailer. We know so much and yet nothing at all about No Way Home, and every new spoiler/rumor just makes me worried for Peter Parker and what’s going to happen to him.

But now, we all look like collective fools for thinking that we’d get the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home for Tom Holland’s birthday, and we’re all a little sad about it.

Whenever we do get the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s going to be amazing. It just isn’t today, and we all reserve the right to be a little sad about that. We had such high hopes for today.

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

