Disney Plus has become a cornucopia of great content for Marvel fans, offering not just the greatest hits of the MCU, but tons of series and shorts. One glaring omission, though, is the newest Spider-Man trilogy, which technically belongs to Sony. Now that we’re not too far from Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s streaming release, fans are wondering: will Tom Holland’s Spidey finally make it to Disney Plus?

Spider-Man: No Way Home was easily one of the most hyped films of 2021, and it didn’t disappoint. Currently the sixth highest-grossing film of all time, No Way Home picks up where Far From Home left off, with Spider-Man’s identity revealed and Peter framed for the murder of Quentin Beck, AKA Mysterio. Starting from that premise, the movie blows the MCU’s multiverse wide open as Peter asks Doctor Strange to make everyone in the world forget who Spider-Man is, and Doctor Strange accidentally unleashes villains from different realities when he botches the spell.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a great experience in the theater, but what if you’re still concerned about Covid and you want to watch it streaming? Or what if you’ve already seen it five times and you need to stop spending so much money on movie tickets? Read on to find out when you can stream it and what platform you can catch it on!

When Will Spider-Man: No Way Home Come Out on Streaming?

Previously, reports indicated that the Spider-Man threequel would be available for digital purchase on February 28th, just ten days from now. However, one sharp-eyed Reddit user spotted a new date listed on the Microsoft Store. It seems that now, the digital version of No Way Home will be available to buy on March 22.

What about rentals and subscription streaming platforms? There’s not much information available yet, but so far one platform, Starz, has confirmed that it will offer No Way Home. If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can get Starz as a channel. Although there’s no release date, we can expect No Way Home to hit Starz sometime in 2022.

Okay, But What About Disney Plus?

Here’s the bad news. Because Spider-Man is still property of Sony and not Disney (remember that huge fight Sony and Disney had over it a couple of years ago?), it’s very unlikely that any of the Tom Holland Spidey movies will be hitting Disney Plus any time soon. You never know what might happen in the future, but for now, if you want to catch Spider-Man and Doctor Strange’s exploits digitally, your best bet is buying it on March 22 or making sure you have a Starz subscription.

(image: Sony)

