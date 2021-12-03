There’s a rumor out there that the press screening for Spider-Man: No Way Home will leave out a significant portion of the movie, and honestly? Good. After the spoiler for Eternals that broke the internet, it was frankly only a matter of time before Marvel/Sony made it clear that they don’t really need spoilers to leak in order to get people excited. While we don’t know for sure yet if this extreme step for No Way Home is for real, it wouldn’t be surprising if this was the truth.

After the leaked trailer, multiple spoilers just breaking—from both the actors and Marvel leakers online—and more, this movie is clearly something people know will get clicks, and they’re using it to their advantage. No matter what, people are going to end up talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home in some way or another.

Again, this is just a rumor right now, but it’s an interesting one.

It is rumored that only 40 minutes of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will be shown at tomorrow’s press screening. pic.twitter.com/uP6DSezl7q — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) December 3, 2021

But let’s talk about why this is honestly a pretty expected step if it happens.

Don’t trust spoilers

After the Eternals premiere that resulted in someone posting about Harry Styles joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a “scoop,” it isn’t that shocking to me that the studios reaction would be “Fine, then” and just cutting the press out of the loop a bit. Eternals was telling because the New York screening earlier that day did not have the end credits scenes included, and then the premiere did, making it even more upsetting that a Variety writer just tweeted out the spoiler.

So if it is true that the press screening coming up is only the first 40 minutes? That makes sense. Unfortunately, things get ruined because other people can’t learn, and I honestly wouldn’t have been surprised if someone walked into the press junket and just spoiled the whole movie while asking questions about it to the cast.

This, if true, makes it so no one can go into a room and go “so Tobey and Andrew, huh?” and it is sad that it has come to this point where I believe that studios would go to these lengths to protect their movies from people who know better. If it isn’t real and press gets the full movie? Fine! But don’t come out of the screening and yell spoilers on Twitter and in headlines and label them “scoops.”

Personally, I hope that this is true. I hope that Sony is making it clear that if the press spoils the movie, they’re going to make it so they physically cannot spoil big things. Because it isn’t fair that one guy on Twitter can spoil something many have waited months for just because he thinks it is “fine” and a “scoop.”

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]