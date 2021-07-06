New Spider-Man: No Way Home “Leak” Clarifies What We (Think We) Know About the Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn’t even have a trailer out yet, but we seem to have new “leaks” constantly floating around the internet. As Yahoo Entertainment points out, we seem to know the big secrets of this movie (that is, if the rumors are true), meaning that we know about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s involvement in the movie. It’s gotten to the point where Marvel’s Kevin Feige may have even confirmed it on the Black Widow red carpet to Entertainment Tonight‘s Ash Crossan by making an Alfred Molina joke when Crossan asked about the future of La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine.

For clarification, Molina sort of confirmed everyone’s theory that all the Spider-Man actors of old were coming back for No Way Home, and then was promptly told to not talk about Spider-Man in interviews. (I know, I interviewed him and wasn’t allowed to ask about my favorite boy.) But as Feige said to ET, some of the rumors we see online are true and some are … very not true.

So it begs the question: What do we actually know about Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Well, as Yahoo reports, on the Fourth of July, Daniel Richtman, who often has pretty accurate Marvel scoops, said that Maguire and Garfield are not just cameos but co-leads with Holland in the movie.

I heard that from the moment they appear in the movie Tobey and Andrew become co-leads to Holland. https://t.co/m6zqWlJqan — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) July 4, 2021

He also again lent credence to previous information suggesting Norman Osborn/Green Goblin is the villain of the movie. As far as having the three Spideys lead the movie together, I sort of like it. There is a very clear divide in the Spider-Man fandom over who is the best Spider-Man/Peter Parker. I’ve made my opinion clear as a lifelong fan that I love Tom Holland’s the best. Maybe that’s because I’m older and now I see him as more of the teenage Peter Parker I loved as a kid versus Maguire and Garfield (who were in their late 20s playing a high school-aged Peter Parker).

As Molina said, the involvement of Maguire and Garfield is sort of the worst kept secret in Hollywood. But I think that’s just because it’s something fans have WANTED for so long. Seeing all three Peters Parker together and trying to fix the mess that Quentin Beck left for Peter? Bringing in a multiverse? It just fits for me and I hope that it also ushers in the rest of my Spider-babies like Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy and maybe even is a look into Jessica Drew and Cindy Moon.

What Feige’s comments mean is that Marvel is, in fact, watching what we’re saying. Feige, if you’re reading this, I would love to audition for Jessica Drew. Just throwing that out there.

Marvel seeing the chatter, seeing what fans love or hate, and exploring that in the future or changing things if fans know too much? I sort of love it. It keeps us all on our toes and keeps us guessing and I hope we get a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer soon that confirms Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in it and then learn absolutely nothing else about it.

(via Yahoo Entertainment, image: Marvel Entertainment)

