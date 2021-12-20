Right now, the movie that is a bright light for theater owners is Spider-Man: No Way Home. Bringing in a huge weekend total of more than $253 million (domestic) from less than 5,000 theaters—apparently landing the second-biggest opening ever—it is clearly a sign that fans love Peter Parker and the Spider-Man franchise and are willing to go back out to theaters in order to see their favorite web-slinger take to the New York City skyline.

Now that fans have flocked to the theater to see Peter deal with the aftermath of Mysterio’s reveal about his identity, we’re getting some inside scoops on all aspects of the movie, including things that were cut from the final version. And honestly, there could have been an Avengers: Endgame cameo that would have hurt my soul.

**Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home lie ahead.**

According to Avengers: Endgame’s Morgan Stark actress, Lexi Rabe—who attended the premiere and has been posting pictures of herself with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and the rest of the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home—we could have seen a glimpse of Morgan in some way in the film. “I absolutely love this movie- even though my part (studio asked to use my image) got cut- it was amazing to see everyone,” Rabe wrote on Instagram with a video of pictures of her time at the premiere!

As the resident “Tony Stark loved his kids” stan, I do have to say that the inclusion of Morgan Stark in No Way Home, in any way, shape, or form, would have physically hurt me. During Avengers: Endgame, we learned that Tony Stark and Pepper Potts got married and had a daughter together. Despite Peter never getting to be part of their family, there is plenty of fanfic that has Peter Parker standing in as Morgan’s big brother, and my own headcanon is that he’d still check in on Morgan from time to time to honor Tony’s memory.

Since Rabe said that they were just going to use her image, I can assume that it would have been footage from Endgame or a picture of her that Peter has in some way or another, and maybe it was one of the pictures that we saw at the end of the movie when Peter was unpacking in his new apartment or somewhere else throughout the movie.

But I do hope that we get the scene in the bonus features or something because I just know that Peter Parker would at least check in with Pepper and Morgan to see how they’re doing, even though he’s dealing with his own stuff. Peter looked up to Tony and Tony clearly cared about Peter like he was his son, so it’d make sense that Peter would feel as if that was his responsibility.

I hope that we get to see more of Morgan Stark in the future. Whether it’s Rabe or an older actress taking on the role, the fact that they wanted to include her in No Way Home means that Morgan Stark and Pepper Potts are clearly still important to Peter, and that’s something he is obviously doing to honor Tony.

