Tom Holland Says Making Spider-Man: No Way Home Was the Most Fun Yet

It’s hard to believe that Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming out in exactly two weeks in the United States, but the time is finally here after years of waiting! We’re still getting fun looks into the movie in preparation as the press tour ramps up, and now, Tom Holland has spoken to Entertainment Weekly about how much fun he had making the movie.

Holland revealed that both he and director Jon Watts felt more confident heading into No Way Home than they did on Homecoming. “The first film, [director] Jon Watts and I were sort of flying by the seat of our pants,” Holland told Entertainment Weekly. “This one, I think we both felt really confident, so we were able to relax. We actually had so much more fun on this one than we did on the previous two.”

That makes sense. You’re bringing Spider-Man to life, something that many have tried before you and a character that people have opinions about. It can feel daunting just thinking about it, so I couldn’t imagine what it must be like for those making the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spidey movies. And with a movie like No Way Home, one can only imagine the task that Watts, Holland, and the entire cast and crew for the movie had ahead of them. So, Tom Holland feeling more confident? Well, that has me excited for what No Way Home has in store.

This quote isn’t the only bit of Spidey news we got, though. We also have new character posters for some of our favorite villains returning to the franchise! That’s right, Willem Dafoe is back with a character poster, and it feels like a pretty great time to be a fan of Spider-Man.

They’re back Never in my life did I think I’d see a poster for Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin again, and yet, here we are, with posters of not just Dafoe but also Alfred Molina as Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx as Electro. There aren’t posters for Lizard or Sandman (Come on! Give Curt Connors his due!), but still, did you think you’d see these three back in a Spider-Man movie again? My Spider-Man loving heart is beyond happy!

.@iamjamiefoxx returns as Electro in #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/4vHlHydgbD — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) December 3, 2021

Alfred Molina returns as Doc Ock in #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/uANTkS3R11 — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) December 3, 2021

Willem Dafoe returns as Green Goblin in #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/431pER7MWz — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) December 3, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming, and finally all those months of theories and leaks will be behind us and we’ll be waiting in a theater to see what comes next for Peter Parker.

