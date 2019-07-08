Spider-Man Director Jon Watts Teases Whether the MCU’s Multiverse Is Real

**Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home ahead. Reader beware.**

We all had expectations that Quentin Beck truly was from the multiverse after an intense trailer, but Mysterio lies. Beck was not only a villain, but a rather pedestrian one from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s regular Earth. It’s odd that Talos, posing as Nick Fury, believed him so quickly, but Watts has a theory on that, as well as whether or not the multiverse is real in Marvel’s universe.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an impossibility, for sure,” Watts told IGN. “We [Watts and Marvel] didn’t specifically talk about whether or not it does exist or it doesn’t exist. But I like to think the fact that Maria and Fury — who aren’t actually Maria and Fury — the fact that they buy this multiverse story, to me, it lends some credence to the fact that there may actually be a multiverse — maybe we don’t know about it, but it seems like kind of the Skrulls do. At Marvel, you feel like everything is on the table, which is very fun.”

So while Far From Home didn’t play with multiverse trickery, it didn’t fully debunk it, either. This isn’t even the only time that the multiverse has been mentioned in the MCU, and it’s also certainly not something that the MCU creatives are taking off the table.

Marvel head Kevin Feige told the L.A. Times that the theory “definitely could” come into play.”This is the second time we’ve heard tell of the multiverse in the MCU,” he said. “This time being from a fraud, but the first time being from Tilda Swinton’s character the Ancient One in Doctor Strange. And she’s a much more trustworthy source.”

Could Carol, Talos, and the Skrulls have encountered some form of the multiverse collapsing or opening up while trying to find a new home for the Skrulls? Is there something the Skrulls know about the multiverse that regular Earthlings do not? Fury did seem quick to believe Beck, so either Talos wasn’t as good at his job as Fury expected him to be, or as Watts says, he knows about the multiverse, which is why he’s quick to believe him.

In Doctor Strange, the good doctor is sent reeling through the multiverse. The Ancient One says, “This universe is only one of an infinite number. Worlds without end. Some benevolent and life giving. Others filled with malice and hunger. Dark places where powers older than time lie ravenous … and waiting. Who are you in this vast multiverse, Mr. Strange?” It’s easy to hear that and brush past it, but that means that the multiverse is very much real.

So when will it come into play in the films, if ever? Far From Home skipped going into the multiverse (probably for the best, to avoid comparisons to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), but that doesn’t mean it’s entirely off the table. As future Marvel films alternate between the Earthly stories of Spider-Man, the cosmic tales of Captain Marvel, and the myth and magic of Doctor Strange, there’s room for the multiverse to make an appearance somewhere.

Maybe Carol found a hole in the ‘verse, and that’s why she and Fury are working together again with the Skrulls. Maybe Doctor Strange will see how the Snap affected the fabric of reality in a sequel. The multiverse could appear in The Eternals, when that film is finally announced.

There’s still potential for the multiverse to appear in the MCU, even if Quentin Beck was a liar. The question remaining now is how, instead of if. When the multiverse comes into play, we could see a new Big Bad emerge. Secret Wars storyline, anyone?

