Things We Saw Today: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Swings Into Production

In one piece of good news when it comes to upcoming films, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is officially getting production underway, as Nick Kondo, an animator on the project, recently tweeted, “First day on the job!”

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

Into the Spider-Verse has stuck with me since the moment I saw it, and while I’m super glad it will have a sequel, even if it didn’t, that movie was so visually perfect it could stand on its own. Most of the voice cast is expected to return (hopefully Shameik Moore will have opened a book by then), and I’m looking forward to getting more Miles onscreen in some way—at least until one of these two live-action studios decide to give us an Afro-Latino dark-skinned leading man for the role, as we deserve.

As we wait, let’s just revisit how beautiful this movie is:

People are making notes about who is staying silent when it comes to these issues of addressing inequality. (via L.A. Times)

Dr. Kathy Sullivan has made history by adding deep ocean walk to her impressive resume. (via Engadget)

Wizards of the Coast purports to be inclusive and diverse when in reality they have a long history of racially discriminatory behavior, avoiding accountability through a culture of secrecy and fear. They are an unequivocally racist company:https://t.co/yNWHKMILQm — Zaiem Beg (@zbeg) June 8, 2020

Hartley Sawyer pens apology after being fired from The Flash. (via THR)

Many “influencers” have been sharing photos of themselves wearing blackface as an act of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. If you genuinely care about a cause, the least you can do is educate yourself about it. pic.twitter.com/YnvidifyPu — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) June 9, 2020 A statement from the editors of Fango and @bmoviesd. Please read and share if you agree. pic.twitter.com/djcKvTOxv3 — FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) June 8, 2020

