Things We Saw Today: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Swings Into Production

By Princess WeekesJun 9th, 2020, 5:35 pm

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld).

In one piece of good news when it comes to upcoming films, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is officially getting production underway, as Nick Kondo, an animator on the project, recently tweeted, “First day on the job!”

Into the Spider-Verse has stuck with me since the moment I saw it, and while I’m super glad it will have a sequel, even if it didn’t, that movie was so visually perfect it could stand on its own. Most of the voice cast is expected to return (hopefully Shameik Moore will have opened a book by then), and I’m looking forward to getting more Miles onscreen in some way—at least until one of these two live-action studios decide to give us an Afro-Latino dark-skinned leading man for the role, as we deserve.

As we wait, let’s just revisit how beautiful this movie is:

(via /Film, image: Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures)

  • People are making notes about who is staying silent when it comes to these issues of addressing inequality. (via L.A. Times)
  • Dr. Kathy Sullivan has made history by adding deep ocean walk to her impressive resume. (via Engadget)

  • Hartley Sawyer pens apology after being fired from The Flash. (via THR)

Peter Parker

(Marvel Entertainment)

Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.