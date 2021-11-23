Ever wish you could see Ned and Peter just on a road trip together? Now all those fanfics are coming to life in a new Hyundai commercial in preparation for Spider-Man: No Way Home! Stars Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon team up to play Ned and Peter in an ad for the film/car, and why do I suddenly want a car? I can’t afford a car.

In a strangely adorable car commercial; we get to see Ned and Peter driving in the new Hyundai because Peter quickly realizes that he can’t exactly “swing” back to New York when he only has fields in front of him.

The official Twitter account for Spider-Man: No Way Home also tweeted about the commercial, and like, I’ll go on a road-trip with you, manager of the Spider-Man account.

road trip, me and who https://t.co/hckY0QZB2U — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 23, 2021

Is this obvious product placement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Yes, of course. Do I care in this case? No, because this is cute, and I will give this one up to the capitalist gods because if you throw Peter Parker into the mix, I will suddenly want a Hyundai. Wait, also, how does Ned know how to drive? They’re both 15 and live in New York City?!

(image: Screengrabbed from Hyundai)

