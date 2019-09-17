How Did Spider-Man: Far From Home Ever Get Made With These Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland Bloopers?

Fans of Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home very quickly fell in love with the dynamic between Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal. Holland’s Peter Parker turned to Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck as another father figure to look up to, and as comic fans know, that wasn’t going to end very well—because Quentin Beck is Mysterio, a known liar and a terrible person all around. That being said, we still loved watching as Holland and Gyllenhaal doing press together for the movie.

It was a time filled with Gyllenhaal trying to scare Holland over and over again while doing very little to promote the movie—which, fair, they could barely talk about anyway while trying to do press. Instead, they just told wild stories about each other and had fun. Remember when Jake Gyllenhaal went on a radio show and talked about how much he loved Sean Paul, much to Tom Holland’s shock and awe?

Jake Gyllenhaal’s “Sean Paul is good” take is the best thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/JiWkADaQEC — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) June 27, 2019

Now that the movie has been out and press has been done, we long for the return of these two messing with each other, and lucky for us all, the Spider-Man: Far From Home bloopers have been released!

Spider-Man: Far From Home | Bloopers (Featurette) pic.twitter.com/MyJ6oTaqjO — Marvel Stuff (@marveIstuff) September 17, 2019

Now I have one question: How was anything actually done? I feel like all they did was laugh with each other throughout the movie and make jokes while trying to play onscreen foes. Everything in this blooper reel is just the two of them laughing at one another. My favorite part is when Tom Holland openly asks if his face is visible and then full body laughs at Jake Gyllenhaal like the camera won’t pick up his shoulders shaking.

From this blooper reel to the behind-the-scenes pictures that the cast has shared on their respective social media accounts, one thing is very clear about Spider-Man: Far From Home: It was a fun time for everyone involved!

Fans took this blooper real as an opportunity to remember the reasoning behind their love of both Gyllenhaal and Holland—and honestly, if you need a reminder, just watch the entire press tour for the movie again.

no one:

tom holland and jake gyllenhaal: pic.twitter.com/oOziKWIAS3 — maddie|fan acc (@parkersswebs) September 16, 2019

my love for: ████████

████████

████████

████████

████████

████████

████████ _____

jake gyllenhaal myself

& tom holland — nay 🤙🏼 | 24 (@hcllenhaal) September 17, 2019

i never knew i needed a picture of jake gyllenhaal and tom holland laughing and eating a watermelon together until now pic.twitter.com/SI93PM9bOE — josie (fan acc) (@darthkos) September 17, 2019

So how did Spider-Man: Far From Home get made when Tom Holland couldn’t stop laughing at Jake Gyllenhaal? The world may never know, but at least we have these beautiful bloopers to remind us of the joy that is Holland and Gyllenhaal’s friendship.

