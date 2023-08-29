Spanish Soccer Federation Is Trying To Make Jenni Hermoso the Bad Guy

In a new twist in the Women’s World Cup saga, Luis Rubiales, the Spanish soccer president, has accused Jenni Hermoso of lying and the federation has also threatened legal action against the player.

In case you’ve been living under a rock: Spain beat England in the final match at this year’s Women’s World Cup and during celebrations, Rubiales grabbed Hermoso and kissed her without consent after Spain won against England in the final, and, after an initial ‘apology’, he is now saying she isn’t telling the truth.

He refused to step down from his post despite pressure from the Spanish government and those in the sport. In his version of events, he asked her for “a little kiss?” to which she said yes and described the kiss as one that he “could give one of my daughters.”

She said in a statement, “I want to make clear that at no time did the conversation to which Mr Luis Rubiales refers to in his address take place and, above all, was his kiss ever consensual.

“I feel the need to report this incident because I believe no person, in any work, sports or social setting should be a victim of these types of non-consensual behaviours. I felt vulnerable and a victim of impulsive-driven, sexist, out-of-place act, without any consent on my part.”

The federation came to his defence in a lengthy statement in which they concluded that “Mr President has not lied.”

“Mr President’s feet are ostensibly lifted from the ground as a result of the player’s action. The tests are conclusive. Mr President has not lied. The RFEF and Mr President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself.”

They continued by saying that they “regretted” that his assault had taken away from them winning the World Cup (a first for Spain in women’s soccer). “The RFEF regrets that after a sporting success as extraordinary as the one that occurred in the World Cup, it cannot be celebrated as the situation and success deserves for completely extra-sporting reasons.”

56 Spanish players—including all 23 of those who played during the tournament—have refused to play in protest of Rubiales’ actions. 11 figures within Spanish football have also resigned in support of Hermoso calling the situation “unacceptable” and said in a statement, “After everything that happened during the delivery of medals of the Women’s World Cup, we want to state that all the players who sign this letter will not return to a call for the national team if the current leaders continue.”

But the Federation hasn’t taken their refusal lightly, saying that the women must play. They said that it “is an obligation for all members of the federation if they are called up.”

FIFA has suspended Rubiales for 90 days “from all football-related activities at national and international level.” However, UEFA, of which he pays Є250,000 a year and is vice president, has yet to respond. He has also been ordered not to contact Hermoso during that period.

Pedro Rocha will take over his role during his suspension.

Footballers from other teams, such as England’s Lionesses, have spoken out in defence of Hermoso. In their statement, they said, “Abuse is abuse and we have all seen the truth. The behaviour of those who think they are invincible must not be tolerated and people shouldn’t need convincing to take action against any form of harassment.

“We all stand with you, Jenni Hermoso and all players of the Spanish team.”

All of this has led to a turn of events that no one really saw coming: Rubiales’ mom has locked herself in a church in Motril and is now on a hunger strike in protest of the “inhuman and bloody hunt” against her son, according to the BBC. She told the Spanish media, “[The] inhuman and bloody hunt that they are doing with my son is something he does not deserve.”

His cousin, Vanessa Ruiz, who is the family spokesperson, said, “We are suffering a lot for him. He has been judged before his time. They (the media) don’t stop harassing us. We had to leave our house. We want them to leave us alone and for Jenni to tell the truth. It’s not fair.”

(featured image: Noemi Llamas/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

