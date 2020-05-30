comScore

Things We Saw Today: SpaceX Launches the Crew Dragon into Orbit

Plus Disneyland, Quibi, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerMay 30th, 2020, 5:57 pm

spacex launch

This afternoon, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully launched two astronauts into orbit atop a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch marks the first time in nearly a decade that NASA has launched astronauts into space from from U.S. soil. After the space shuttle program ended in 2011, NASA has used Russian rockets launched from Kazakhstan to transport U.S. astronauts to the international space station.

The successful launch is a historic event for many reasons. It’s the first ever crewed mission for SpaceX, and it marks the first time that a privately developed spacecraft has launched humans into orbit. It is the first step in an epic journey that will eventually (maybe) lead to commercial space travel.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, “Maybe there’s an opportunity here for America to maybe pause and look up and see a bright, shining moment of hope at what the future looks like, that the United States of America can do extraordinary things even in difficult times.”

The launch, which was originally scheduled for earlier this week, was delayed due to bad weather. Aboard the Dragon capsule are NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken. The capsule is expected to dock at the International Space Station at 10:27 am ET Sunday morning.

(via CNN, image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

  • How many of these now-defunct Disney rides do you remember? (via Syfy Wire)
  • Let’s revisit the finale of Battlestar Galactica and what might have been. (via io9)
  • You can now cast Quibi to your television, if that’s something that appeals to you. (via AVClub)
  • We can’t handle the cuteness!

  • Here’s a ranking of the best scenes from Studio Ghibli films. (via Polygon)
  • David Ayer discusses Suicide Squad‘s tonal shift and struggle. (via CBR)
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse star Shameik Moore was criticized following offensive comments about the protests. (via The Root)
  • Still more believable CGI than his digitally removed mustache IMHO.

Stay safe out there, Mary Suevians.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.