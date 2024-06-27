Classic ‘Star Wars’ Parody Set To Get a Sequel After Ages

A classic and an out-and-out parody of the original Star Wars trilogy, Spaceballs is getting a sequel after 37 long years.

Josh Gad will both star and produce, and multi-talented artist Mel Brooks is linked to the project as a producer. Apart from directing, co-writing, and producing, Brooks played two major characters in the 1987 original: President Skroob, a parody of Emperor Palpatine, and Yogurt, a parody of Yoda. Josh Greenbum has been roped in to direct, with the script coming from Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, and Gad.

Samit and Hernandez’s earlier works include Addams Family 2 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The duo has also penned the script for the upcoming Disney and Lucasfilm collaboration Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

Since the movie is in its early stages, no details about the cast or plot are known yet. It remains to be seen whether Brooks will reprise his aforementioned roles in the sequel or if the producers are able to convince original cast members like Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, and Rick Moranis to return. With regards to the release window, it is difficult to imagine that the film will release before late 2026 or sometime in 2027.

The talks of Spaceballs getting a sequel date back to 2013, when Moranis teased a followup by revealing that he and Brooks were in conversation to take the story of the original film forward. Moranis had suggested a tentative title, Spaceballs 3: The Search for Spaceballs 2, at the time, but the project couldn’t come to fruition.

Brooks then brought up the topic in February 2015 when he expressed the desire to make a Spaceballs sequel with Moranis after the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Brooks mentioned the title of the movie being Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money, but like the previous mention, the film didn’t see the light of day.

