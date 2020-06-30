Sorry Karen, Bar Lives Don’t Matter

Despite our worst efforts and three months of self-imposed quarantine, the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the United States of America. This is happening for several reasons, but chief among them is Trump’s complete and utter failure to implement any sort of national plan for testing, contact tracing, or even mask-wearing.

But state and local governments are also to blame, as they have buckled under pressure to reopen states from big corporations and an overzealous minority of right-wing conspiracy theorists. States like Texas, which reopened early, are now seeing a serious spike in daily cases. The state reported a record high on Monday of 5,913 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19, while new cases of the virus rose on Saturday to a record daily high of 6,263 new cases.

In response, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered bars to close until further notice, which has angered Texans. Bar owners in Austin, Houston, and Galveston have filed lawsuits claiming that the governor has exceeded his authority under the state constitution. They also say that their businesses have been unfairly targeted, as opposed to other businesses like nail salons and spas.

Abbott responded, “As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the State of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, … At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars.”

Now, protesters have taken to the streets to demand that the bars reopen. Look, I love a dirty martini as much as the next girl, but don’t these people realize they can drink at home? Most egregious of all was one white woman holding a sign that read “Bar Lives Matter.”

Protesters are upset @GovAbbott shut down bars in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19. More than 30 bar owners are suing over the executive order. Protesters are demonstrating at the State Capitol and soon at the Governor’s Mansion. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/MaRSILqIxk — Jenni Lee (@JenniL_KVUE) June 30, 2020

Really, Karen? Really? What a gross and insulting example of privilege, to conflate the closing of a T.G.I.Friday’s with the fight against police brutality. As if ordering a skinny girl margarita is remotely on the same playing field as the Black Lives Matter movement. The ignorance is truly astounding.

Twitter was quick to come for the woman, tagging her as the latest example of absurd white privilege.

Hey, Texas; maybe if you all had followed social distancing and worn masks like damn adults instead of whining and throwing tantrums, your bars would have opened back up by now. Instead, you ignored it out of pure selfishness. You have only yourselves to blame. “Bar lives matter” — ⚖🥁(((Biden/Harris2020))) (KHive) ✡️🍩🌊 (@PrezHillary17) June 30, 2020

“ bar lives matter “ white people really more worried about not being able to post a boomerang of their overpriced drink than unarmed black people getting killed … https://t.co/6HmJQ0APlK — john (@iam_johnw) June 30, 2020

i genuinely cannot believe that white people have turned the black lives matter into BAR lives matter bc they fav bars are closed down. it’s actually beyond me i’m at a loss for words https://t.co/igeMz2hJWW — fuck 12 🚶🏽‍♀️ (@tobesodreamy) June 30, 2020

Just when you think we’ve hit peak stupidity in 2020, Texas bar owners are staging a “Bar Lives Matter” protest while their state is spiking. I am shaken, not stirred. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 30, 2020

My husband is a bartender of 10yrs & his friends are bar owners. I asked him to comment on Bar Lives Matter trending. He said “That’s white nonsense. Trying to co-opt a movement focused on stopping state sanctioned violence against Black people is disgusting.” #BlackLivesMatter — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) June 30, 2020

“Bar Lives Matter” is truly a marvel in how much stupidity can be packed into only three words. Bars aren’t alive.

Black people don’t need you ruining their slogan.

Your business model has been ruined by a virus.

New Zealand is done with COVID-19 already. We could be but Trump. — JRehling (@JRehling) June 30, 2020

“Bar Lives Matter” You really can’t make this shit up. https://t.co/EBLaQYrHEg — Rebecca ✨ (@spaceybecky) June 30, 2020

(via Yahoo News, image: screencap)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com