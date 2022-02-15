Days before the Super Bowl we got a 40-second spot for the upcoming release of Blue Justice: The Movie, also known as Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In it, we got new footage that revealed Dr. “Jim Carrey is having the time of his life” Robotnik’s newest invention that he’s sent after our heroes – as if Knuckles isn’t enough for Sonic to have to deal with.

The official synopsis of Sonic 2

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Yep, that’s the Death Egg Robot all right – but we’re not alone in fighting it this time

Technically, we got a glimpse of this massive final boss in the first trailer, but now that we’ve seen it head-on it’s brought me back to my Sega Genesis days of losing a whole lot of hedgehog lives when I tried to fight this thing.

Sorry to my step-brother, as he was the one with the Genesis (I had the Super Nintendo), so I was in his room for a VERY long time trying to stop the Death Egg Robot.

However, unlike the video game version from the 90s that forced us to leave Tails behind in order to travel into space for the ultimate showdown, it looks like Tails is not only there to help, but he’s flying his plane (The Tornado) like a pro in order to avoid the robot’s missiles!

Tails continues to be the best fox boy.

Having the Death Egg Robot presented this way really makes it feel like a gigantic threat. In the games, Sonic (or Tails, depending on who you were playing with) were able to use jump attacks to eventually break it apart, but in the movie, they’re flying around the robot on Tails’ plane because they are so much smaller than it.

That’s one giant hunk of egg metal!

My question is what else does Robotnik have in store for Sonic and Tails? In the original Sonic 2 video game, you have to face off against Mecha Sonic before you get to the Death Egg Robot. Granted, the fight is on a space station instead of out in the open air like it is in the movie, but it’d be interesting if Mecha Sonic also makes an appearance (which, if that’s the case, I really hope we don’t see it in a trailer and get to be surprised at the theater).

Is Knuckles a bigger threat than the Death Egg Robot?

As threatening as the Death Egg Robot is, I couldn’t help but think that it was Knuckles that was causing the most amount of stress for Sonic in that trailer. This is a persistent little Echidna who is so set on defeating Sonic that at one point he snowboards after him!

I’m actually really excited to see how much trouble Knuckles is causing, as this was something he did in the Sonic 3 video game. You’d have moments where you reach the end of the stage and Knuckles would stand there, laugh at you, and push a button to send you toppling down into a new area.

That being said, the moment where you finally get to fight him is kinda short. The movie, however, makes it look like a pretty explosive encounter that happens on more than one occasion.

We’ve already seen the “do I look like I need your power” bout, but this new spot shows the two exchanging blows at what appears to be the Master Emerald shrine, complete with what looks to be owl statues – perhaps a callback to Longclaw from the first movie?

I’m fangirling a normal amount about all of this, and by normal amount I mean “listening to the Sonic 2 Genesis soundtrack on repeat until April 8th.”

