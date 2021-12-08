The first poster for #SonicMovie2 has arrived! And that’s not all – The world premiere of the new #SonicMovie2 trailer drops tomorrow in @TheGameAwards at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/dDZzd8EoG5 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 8, 2021

Sonic fans are having a blast today with a new poster for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film and news that a trailer will drop tomorrow at 8PM EST during The Game Awards. And we can all let out a happy sigh of relief that nothing looks like a horror movie this time around. PLUS TAILS IS IN A PLANE!

Speaking of Tails, news has been shared that Colleen O’Shaughnessey, the longtime voice of Tails, will voice the character in the upcoming Sonic sequel, joining Ben Schwartz as Sonic and newcomer Idris Elba, who will voice Knuckles the Echidna.

Taking my old pal Tails for another adventure. Thrilled to announce I’m the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower in #SonicMovie2! Can’t wait for y’all to see him on the big screen. — Colleen O’Shaughnessey (@VOColleen) December 7, 2021

It seems like so long ago when the first images of Sonic were released and everyone was aghast at how they managed to create something so bone-chillingly uncanny valley with the design. Those teeth will live in infamy. The journey to redesign and re-edit the film is probably even more interesting than the film itself. Within a very short timeline, they fixed the design of Sonic into something much less … shudder-inducing, and then went on to reap all the financial benefits of this change.

Sonic the Hedgehog ended up setting the record for the biggest opening weekend for a video game film in the United States and Canada. It grossed $319.7 million worldwide, becoming the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2020—arriving right before the pandemic—and the highest-grossing video game film adaptation of all time in North America.

Sorry, Detective Pikachu, you were still a really solid film. Still, we want James Marsden to be a leading man in a hit film, and if this is what it takes, then Team Sonic for now—until the release of Enchanted 2, anyway.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be running into our hearts on April 8, 2022. Hopefully, since there’s already been success with releasing films on Paramount+, they will do a dual release and allow people to watch the movie at home, since we are still in a pandemic that seems to keep evolving.

(via Polygon, image: Paramount)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]