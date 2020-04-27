We All Got the Gift of Our Favorite Stars Serenading Us With Sondheim Music for His Birthday

Stephen Sondheim turned 90 years old on March 22nd. With the way the world has been going, it was a day filled with thank yous and memories, but that’s about it—no big concert to honor the man who means the world to many musical theater fans (like myself), because … well … we physically cannot go outside.

So, to help honor Sondheim for his 90 years, the Broadway community (with some pretty heavy hitters, like Meryl Streep and Sondheim legends like Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters) joined together to bring us a concert from their homes to celebrate the man and the legend.

You can watch the full concert here. (I’ll be breaking it down below.)

One thing was clear throughout the entire production: There are so many Sondheim songs that mean the world to us. Some of my all-time favorites didn’t even make the cut because there are just that many to choose from. With songs from all of Sondheim’s classics, as well as his work in movies and beyond, there is just so much to unpack. So, let’s get into it!

I’m sorry to Judy Kuhn, but every time I listen to her sing, I hear Pocohantas, so it was like Pocohantas was singing a song from the movie Dick Tracy to honor Stephen Sondheim. Honestly, I don’t know. It’s just hilarious to see what songs everyone chose, and the fact that Judy Kuhn said “Mmm yes, Dick Tracy” instead of any of Sondheim’s other work delights me.

Judy Kuhn bringing Dick Tracy to this party is unexpected and GREAT. #Sondheim90Concert — Kel Fitzgerald (@closer2fine) April 27, 2020

JUDY KUHN TEARS JUST HIT DIFFERENT FROM REGULAR TEARS — james holod kennedy (@jamesholod) April 27, 2020

I’m just gonna say it: Judy Kuhn has given us 30 years of consistent excellence and we should name a theatre after her. #Sondheim90Concert — Kevin Daly (@kevinddaly) April 27, 2020

Thread for Sondheim 90th 1) Judy Kuhn owns my ass. — Fiona Theodoroff, B.S. (@FTheodoroff) April 27, 2020

Judy Kuhn is just incredible. — Nina West (@NinaWest) April 27, 2020

The current Bobbi in Broadway’s Company is Katrina Lenk, who decided to tackle “Johanna” from Sweeney Todd, and there’s a lot going on, but it’s important to note that many online were upset that the new revival of Company has Bobbi dating all men, when in the context of the original show, Bobby was bisexual.

Katrina Lenk decided to sing “Johanna,” the song that Anthony sings, with just her guitar and promptly helped to save 2020.

DO NOT FORGET KATRINA LENK ACTS AND SINGS LIKE THAT AND ALSO PLAYS SEVERAL INSTRUMENTS INCLUDING THE VIOLA AND VIOLIN — Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) April 27, 2020

Katrina Lenk knows we’re all upset about Bobbi not being gay and she’s trying to make up for it. — Dr. Frasier Cool (@sondheimite) April 27, 2020

Happy Lesbian Day of Visibility to all of my lesbian friends currently being seen by Katrina Lenk’s performance of Johanna — brianna (@bribrisimps) April 27, 2020

i think it’s funny how katrina lenk just ended the male race with that rendition — nile (@storyteIIers) April 27, 2020

KATRINA LENK SINGING JOHANNA WHILE PLAYING A GUITAR IS MY FUCKING SEXUALITY — sheeva (@sheevasmells) April 27, 2020

Katrina Lenk run me over with your fucking car!!! (This is a socially distant activity, it’s okay!!!!) — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) April 27, 2020

Trucking along on the Company train, Aaron Tveit staring into your soul singing “Marry Me A Little” from Company is, honestly, something I never needed and yet has fulfilled me and made me want to cry and die all at once—which, I guess, is just the way of Aaron Tveit. Having played Bobby in a production in Boston, I would love if Aaron Tveit continued to sing “Marry Me A Little” while on the verge of tears.

As amazing as Aaron Tveit looks and sounds right now, let’s not forget his hottest feature: his coronavirus antibodies. #Sondheim90Concert — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) April 27, 2020

NPH: I will rap from my chateau AARON TVEIT: I just survived COVID and will now sing like an angel from a piece of drywall that has okay lighting — Rachel Shukert (@RachelShukert) April 27, 2020

aaron tveit: marry me a little all of us: pic.twitter.com/jvwsKpwrft — fiona misses bway (@dukiedemonroth) April 27, 2020

Aaron Tveit shouldn’t be allowed to sing looking directly into a camera, it’s not safe — Sarah Kay (@kaysarahsera) April 27, 2020

When aaron tveit showed me his right arm I said”oh ok thats what that means” — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) April 27, 2020

This evening is brought to you by Aaron Tveit’s quarantine hair pic.twitter.com/N5RIdlU1YF — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) April 27, 2020

Brandon Uranowitz is the kind of performer that takes over a scene and makes you hold onto every word that leaves his lips. Trust me, I saw him in Roadshow, and I’m still thinking about it all this time later. (I was also supposed to see him in Assassins last week, so I’m having some feelings.)

The point being: Brandon Uranowitz knows Stephen Sondheim.

into the woods with brandon uranowitz as the baker and chip zien as narrator/mysterious man — jessica only child illinois chicago (@actuallyriles) April 27, 2020

I’m sorry I just can’t look at Brandon Uranowitz and not get upset that I still have yet to have a Parade revival with him as Leo Frank it consumes every waking thought I have — brianna (@bribrisimps) April 27, 2020

Not even lowkey, Brandon Uranowitz is the wisest actor working in theater rn — Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) April 27, 2020

This is a Brandon Uranowitz fan account* *it’s always been one#Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/b7H0Ejioz9 — Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) April 27, 2020

speaking of brandon uranowitz and stephen sondheim #sondheim90concert pic.twitter.com/9BrhnKoD5g — Helen Elizabeth (@HESilf) April 27, 2020

Know how everyone loves Lea Salonga? That’s because she’s perfect. Well, no one is perfect, but you get what I mean. She’s a musical theatre icon, the singing voice of Mulan, and consistently one of the greatest performers. I’d also love to see her in more Sondheim performances after this.

Back from breastfeeding just in time to hear Lea Salonga crush the song I used to listen to over and over when I was 18 to justify being in love with a toxic asshole — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 27, 2020

Lea Salonga in black, giving us dark Fosca lighting, singing/acting to PERFECTION, and then saying “Thank you for the invitation to sing!”…. this is an audition for the next Passion revival, and honey she BOOKED IT. #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/6TDnx65szp — Matt Steele, or Change (@ItsMattSteele) April 27, 2020

Lea Salonga simply refuses to age. Has never. Will never. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) April 27, 2020

Lea Salonga has a voice so perfect I’m surprised I don’t have to pay money to hear it every time. #Sondheim90Concert — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) April 27, 2020

Brian Stokes Mitchell, or Rachel Berry’s father if you’d RATHER, overcame coronavirus and rolled into Sondheim’s birthday concert to bring to life Assassins (or a cut song, rather) and honestly still has the voice of an angel. I don’t understand it, probably never will, but that’s okay, we just get to listen to Brian Stokes Mitchell sing, and honestly, that’s a gift to us ALL. Well, we get to see him in this video, while his neighbors are serenaded every day out of his window, so … they’re actually the lucky ones.

Brian Stokes Mitchell’s neighbors are having the BEST quarantine. — Max Grossman (@GrossmanMax) April 27, 2020

love that Brian Stokes Mitchell has this microphone on hand — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) April 27, 2020

Man, Brian Stokes Mitchell singing the shit out of “Flag Song” weeks after COVID?! Shit, son.#Sondheim90Concert — Pete is Bad at Tw!tter (@petecanttweet) April 27, 2020

going from brian stokes mitchell singing the flag song to michael cerveris singing finishing the hat #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/xLuy6FlmlU — laura j. brown (@laurjbrown) April 27, 2020

when i say i hate men im not talking about brian stokes mitchell #Sondheim90Concert — amaya (@carowzel) April 27, 2020

Before we get into the big shows of the night, let’s talk about “The Ladies Who Lunch.” An iconic song from Company that is, currently, being performed by Patti LuPone in the revival (and has been performed by Patti LuPone in countless productions), its Sondheim birthday rendition is a bit different—mainly because they got Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, and Meryl Streep.

Sorry, just in case you weren’t aware of how iconic that is, it is ALL THREE OF THEM SINGING WHILE DRINKING. (It’s also a Ricki and the Flash reunion for Meryl/Audra and a Mamma Mia reunion for Meryl/Christine, so I’m YELLING.)

Obviously, Twitter just also kept yelling about the three of them, because how can you NOT?

meryl streep: maybe i should install a whole ass wall of shelves for all these god damn awards meryl streep: nvm these will be for my solitary seagull figurine and nothing else pic.twitter.com/SPE7FN1OP4 — JOY (@oharasemmy) April 27, 2020

Meryl Streep singing, making cocktails and drinking alcohol in quarantine is what we didn’t know we need. pic.twitter.com/319dRVqFR2 — c (@chuuzus) April 27, 2020

The way Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep and Audra McDonald singlehandedly sum up the mood for 2020 in one song.#Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/QISkjZfinN — Rike ✨ 24/7 thinking of Olivia Colman (@THEFAVOURITE_) April 27, 2020

cultural impact █

█

█

█

█ ＿

Christine Baranski, 25 celebrities

Meryl Streep, “sing”

Audra McDonald imagine

singing “The Ladies

who lunch” — Rike ✨ 24/7 thinking of Olivia Colman (@THEFAVOURITE_) April 27, 2020

Me after being emotionally beaten to a pulp by Donna Murphy, Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, Patti Lupone, and Bernadette Peters. #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/IKB348sQDw — Lauren Pokedoff (@LaurenPokedoff) April 27, 2020

Meryl Streep: You want a quarantine meme? I’ll give you a quarantine meme pic.twitter.com/KmrD2G7N3F — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) April 27, 2020

There was plenty of Into the Woods to take us through the night—maybe because it’s one of those shows that everyone has some kind of connection to. Whether seeing it as a kid and being absolutely baffled or watching Chris Pine sing “Agony” and falling in love in the movie, there are so many who love the show, and rightfully so. That means that out of all the performances, the most came from this show!

From Lin-Manuel Miranda doing “Giants in the Sky” to Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein taking on the Baker and the Baker’s Wife, there was a lot to see.

Giants in the sky isn’t supposed to make me cry @Lin_Manuel — Michael Urie (@michaelurie) April 27, 2020

Chip Zien with the hat…… pic.twitter.com/5J3xIR0fjU — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) April 27, 2020

This is what Bernadette Peters looked like 12 years ago. This is what she looks like tonight. She is 72!!! This is witchcraft. Call the cops, please. pic.twitter.com/TMaE6uBSjE — Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade FBR (@King_Of_Shade) April 27, 2020

I truly love that the millennials Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein were the only ones who figured out how to do a duet. — Dr. Frasier Cool (@sondheimite) April 27, 2020

I don’t know if it was PLANNED this way (with delays and everything else), but the 11 o’clock number was … well … Sondheim’s (arguably) most famous 11 o’clock number, “Send in the Clowns”—and also the song I will cry over no matter what. Donna Murphy, who is an icon in her own right, just simply sat in front of a piano and sang, and that’s all I could have wanted.

But, for me, Sunday in the Park with George is one of my all-time favorite Stephen Sondheim shows. I’m strange about Sondheim musicals; I won’t listen to them until I’ve seen them in a live form in some way or another. So, I went into the Jake Gyllenhaal production and came out a sobbing mess, and it hasn’t stopped. This was in 2017. But alas, Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford (who played Dot) are planning to do the show again in London, and thus sang the iconic “Move On.”

That’s not all, though. Michael Cerverais sang “Finishing the Hat” to a window, Mandy Patinkin (who originated George) sang “Lesson #8” in an empty park, and Melissa Errico made me cry over “Children and Art,” so you know, a great time for me. Great fun.

MANDY PATINKON BOUGHT A RIVER SO HE COULD PRACTICE SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE IN 1983 — Josh Lamon (@JoshLamon) April 27, 2020

Mandy Patinkin just casually finding a waterscape with vivid colors to sing in front of while he masters Sunday In The Park With George. #Sondheim90Concert — Ilana Keller (@IlanaKeller) April 27, 2020

Jake Gyllenhaal singing for Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday celebration (April 27th 2020) pic.twitter.com/sXeGHQhm1D — ★ 彡 | nsfr (@gyllenmoon) April 27, 2020

Jake Gyllenhaal singing on the Sondheim stream?! pic.twitter.com/6eBITm752R — Destiny Jackson @FF7R (@DestinyDreadful) April 27, 2020

Children and Art is one of those songs I always forget about and then hear and am like OH RIGHT where are these uncontrollable tears coming from now what is this #Sondheim90Concert — Kat Largent (@ItsKatLargent) April 27, 2020

I didn’t even talk about Raúl Esparza because I’m still trying to unpack the beauty of his ring light shining on him as he sang—even if I would love if he had done “Being Alive,” as he was, technically, the host.)

One thing I didn’t particularly love was that two of the greatest Sondheim roles for women (the Witch from Into the Woods and Mrs. Lovett from Sweeney Todd) were represented by men singing their songs … because they wanted to point out that the women often get the best songs? It was weird, and I didn’t like it, because like the only Sweeney Todd song for Mrs. Lovett was “By the Sea,” sung by Randy Rainbow, and like … Mrs. Lovett deserved better.

I do love that Nathan Lane was not aware that Stephen Sondheim has had birthday concerts in the past, but just … you know … with an audience.

Here’s the one for Sondheim’s 80th birthday and a video that frequently makes me cry. (I just really love Mandy Patinkin.)

To this day, I think about seeing Stephen Sondheim at the closing performance of Sunday in the Park With George and just clapping at him because it’s the only thing you really can do for his music and work. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, Mr. Sondheim. Happy birthday.

And, anyway, my new headcanon is that Aaron Tveit and Jake Gyllenhaal are quarantining together and sharing one set of AirPods.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Aaron Tveit really don’t give a fuck that we’re all trapped inside alone do they pic.twitter.com/ZhV1CwYgQy — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 27, 2020

(image: Broadway.com)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com