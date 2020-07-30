Give Solo a Sequel, You Cowards!

Solo: A Star Wars Story is a movie that people love to talk about. Whether it’s good or bad, it’s a topic of conversation, to say the least. But the problem is that many of us want a sequel to the Star Wars anthology film, but it doesn’t seem like there are any plans from Disney to continue on with Han Solo’s story.

Talking to Radio Andy on SiriusXM, director Ron Howard said, “Well, there’s no sequel planned now and it’s amazing to be a part of a Star Wars movie that seems to be a kind of underground hit, which is not what you’d expect, but that’s been an odd, strange journey for that movie.”

Now, look here: GIVE ME MORE SOLO, YOU COWARDS. Yes, the caps were necessary, because I think that you’re all comparing box office totals to budget instead of thinking about people who actually care about this movie. Solo probably didn’t do well in turning a profit in the grand scheme of Star Wars movies because it isn’t part of a major trilogy, and it’s a side story (which, to be honest, are the stories that are a little more fun).

But Solo didn’t have to be a big box office hit, in my opinion, and Disney’s big mistake was expecting that of it. It needed to create a world for us to explore. Look at Rogue One. Yes, Rogue One did better at the box office (roughly $1 billion vs. Solo’s 330+ million) than Solo, but I also think that Solo didn’t really have the right marketing behind it. But what the movie did was create a world where we actually got an exploration of Han Solo as a character.

Han Solo getting the Falcon and meeting Lando is just the beginning of his story, and a sequel could explore how he got in debt to Jabba the Hutt and how he ended up on Tatooine to meet Luke Skywalker in A New Hope in the first place. But this weird reluctance to give Solo a sequel is annoying me.

Like look, I’m going to be blunt: If anyone was going to hate Solo, it was me. Han Solo and Chewbacca are two of my favorite characters, so the movie had a lot to live up to for me, but the problem with how most people view Han is that they see him as this suave man who can charm his way through anything. That is, categorically, not the case, and what I love about Solo is that it shows how bad Han is at getting himself out of trouble. He needs everyone’s help (much like he did in the original trilogy).

And maybe I’m being selfish, maybe I just want to explore more of Han’s world because I do love him as a character and enjoyed Alden Ehrenreich’s performance, but also … why is Star Wars so afraid of telling stories that may not break box office records? Solo is a good movie, and yes, it might not have destroyed the box office, but it told a story in this world that was good, and people have come around to really enjoy it. So … why not just take a leap of faith and give me my DAMN SEQUEL. Just keep the expectations in check this time, and everything will be fine, here, now. How are you?

