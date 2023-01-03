So You’re Telling Us a Muppets x ‘Knives Out’ Crossover Is Possible, Rian Johnson?!

If there is one thing in this world that I love, it is Rian Johnson’s Knives Out series. If there is another thing I love, it is the Muppets. We’ve seen time and time again how the Muppets can work in different genres, but the trick is finding the right actors and characters to work with Kermit and his crew. And you know who would be a great addition to a new Muppet movie? Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, of Knives Out and Glass Onion.

The internet has been pitching it for a while now, since the release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, because, well, let’s be honest: We love the idea of the Muppets being in movies with other franchises we love. And Benoit Blanc interacting with Miss Piggy feels like something we desperately need. But like most dreams, it is just that: a dream. Unless Rian Johnson has some other plans for us?

In a Q&A for Netflix’s Tudum blog, Johnson admitted to seriously thinking about how a Muppet and Benoit Blanc meet-up would work. And while it doesn’t seem instantly likely, it does feel like there could be a chance. That’s all I need to think about.

“It’s a joke that I thought was pretty brilliant, and I ended up really giving [it] some serious thought… As much as I take the murder mystery genre seriously, I take the genre of a Muppet movie seriously… I think those two things have very different rules,” Johnson said. “You can either have a Benoit Blanc mystery that has Muppets in it, but they’ll feel out of place. Or you can have a Muppet movie that Benoit Blanc is in, but it’ll feel like a Muppet movie.”

A Muppet movie with Benoit Blanc sounds perfect.

Every movie franchise should have the Muppets!

(Disney)

I grew up in the prime of ’90s content from The Muppets. I had The Muppet Christmas Carol and Muppet Treasure Island, and I fell in love with Kermit the Frog, Gonzo, and Fozzie Bear, and it has left me with a lifelong love of them. So when the movies stopped coming out as regularly as they did in the ’90s, I felt a little like I was missing a part of my happiness. And sure, they started again with the Jason Segel movies, and I do love those, but the magic of the ’90s movies was telling stories with the Muppets with just an actor or two.

Point is, they were more genre-based or telling stories we know and love. And while we did have original stories (like Muppets From Space), there were still lots of movies like Treasure Island and A Christmas Carol to balance it out. Returning to that form would be so much fun, and why not let Benoit Blanc in on one mystery?

If anything, just a short little film would make us fans happy, and it’d be a win-win for all involved, so here’s hoping that we have a 2023 miracle and have more Benoit Blanc (and the Muppets) in our lives.

(featured image: Netflix)

