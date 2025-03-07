So where in the timeline did Daredevil and She-Hulk hook up?

Daredevil: Born Again has left us with many questions. How is Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) going to cope without his best friend? Will Matt and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) stay in this stalemate? When did Matt go to Los Angeles and sleep with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany).

During the run of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Jennifer meets a young New York lawyer who also moonlights as a superhero on the side. Matt Murdock comes to town and our two favorite comedic superheroes who love to be open with their sexual escapades meet in a clashing of red and green. Merry Christmas to us all.

The walk of shame that Matt Murdock did on She-Hulk is truly one of the most perfect of additions to his character. But the idea of Matt going to Los Angeles, meeting Jennifer, having a brief affair with her, and returning to New York has now posed a bigger question: When did all of this happen?

As much as I love the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it isn’t the easiest of timeline’s to figure out. Especially with the missing five years from the Blip and that weird continuity error from Spider-Man: Homecoming. But, when Matt and Jen smooched the night away might be easier to figure out than the grander themes and storylines in the MCU.

At this moment in Matt Murdock’s life: He’s hung up his suit. After the death of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), he decided to stop being Daredevil in his mourning. You know what Matt was doing when he met Jen and they slept together? He was Daredevil. In the suit and all. Actually doing the aforementioned walk of shame IN the Daredevil suit. We really had it all.

We’ve at least got somewhat of an idea

Assuming that Matt did’t go to his best friend’s funeral and then hop over to Los Angeles for a bedroom fight with Jen, it can be assumed that She-Hulk: Attorney At Law happened well before the premiere episode of Daredevil: Born Again. What’s interesting is that in the first episode, “Heaven’s Half Hour,” we end up with a one year time jump.

The episode begins with Foggy, Matt, and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) all walking together after working at Nelson, Murdock, and Page. Their law firm is up and running and they are all happy with one another. At the end of the original run of Daredevil, the law firm was just an “idea” that the three were going to do together.

So some point between Matt Murdock deciding to work with his friends, taking on Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) as a client, and deciding to hang up his suit, Matt popped over to Los Angeles to sleep with Jen. Personally, I think he went there between Spider-Man: No Way Home and where we see Matt, Foggy, and Karen at the beginning of this season.

But I do think it is safe to say that Matt Murdock went to Los Angeles prior to Foggy’s death.

