So Wanda Maximoff is definitely back, right?

We have been patient. Ever since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda Maximoff fans have had to brace ourselves for the possibility that Elizabeth Olsen was no longer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then came Agatha All Along.

After WandaVision, fans wanted to see more of Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness. But the show left her under Wanda’s spell in Westview. Luckily, the brilliance of Jac Schaeffer got our Agatha back to us and put everyone on the Witches Road with the new Disney+ series. But with each new episode, one thing is abundantly clear: Wanda is still very much part of the fabric of this show.

**Spoilers for Agatha All Along lie ahead**

This week’s episode featured Teen (Joe Locke) finally using his powers against Agatha after she got Alice killed in the trial. To be fair, it wasn’t necessarily Alice’s fault but it still was a traumatizing moment for Teen. During the trial though, he said the name Nicholas Scratch and it seemed to confirm for Agatha that the Teen or her “pet” wasn’t actually her son.

Instead, she makes it clear that he is “just like your mother.” Meaning that he is actually Wiccan and Wanda Maximoff’s son. So, follow along with me here: We don’t actually know that Wanda is dead. Agatha All Along insinuated that she was in the first episode but Agatha also made a joke about the dead never staying that way. Given the Wiccan reveal, does that mean we will have Wanda back before the end of the series? I think so.

Let me live in my Wanda delusion.

I have been hopeful for ages that I’d get the Scarlet Witch back. Personally, I don’t think it is fair that I finally got my Scarlet Witch only for her to potentially die the very next time we see her. There are many problems with Multiverse of Madness that leaves us all a bit angry over what happened to Wanda. So I do think that bringing her back could help fix that.

WandaVision just means so much to me and to have Agatha All Along be the success that it is without Wanda being a part of it doesn’t feel right. In the comics, Agatha is heavily connected to Wanda trying to get her twins back. So what if the show just did the reverse of that and had the twins trying to get their mother back? That’d be a great take on the comics.

As of right now, we just have Wiccan wearing the same kind of diadem that Wanda wears. That’s cool and perfect and I love it but I do hope that we get to see more of Billy’s arc and his connection to Wanda in the upcoming episodes. And if that all leads to the return of Wanda Maximoff to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I will be all the better for it.

For now, I do think we could see Wanda again. The question is just whether or not that is in Agatha All Along or some other story.

