So Tucker Carlson thinks nuclear technology was created by demons?

It shouldn’t surprise me that the science denying lot also do not know how scientific discovery works. Tucker Carlson, who now just kind of talks to the wind (aka hosts his own YouTube) made an “astute” observation: No one knows how nuclear technology evolved. So true, Oppenheimer is made up!

Recommended Videos

I’m kidding, obviously. The Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer gave us a 3-hour film that details the birth of the atomic bomb and it was based on a book that detailed the same information. Meaning we know how nuclear technology was created. In fact, we know it WELL. But that doesn’t stop people like Carlson from just making things up.

While talking with Steve Bannon, the two started to talk about the “greatest generation” and World War II. Bannon brings up the fact the Manhattan Project used the terminology, “The Trinity Test” for the test drops of the bomb. First, Bannon gets all his information about it wrong. He states that the project was called the “Trinity project.” It was not. It is called the Manhattan Project. Second, he says that it was based on a Hindu god. Actually, the name was from a John Donne poem.

Bannon goes on to misquote Hindu scripture that Oppenheimer himself had actually quoted: “I am become death, destroyer of worlds.” Bannon says that we’ve since “dropped” the spiritual when in fact, the quote that Oppenheimer says means the opposite. That a mortal man is now trusting in the divine. Anyway, Carlson then said he thought demons made nuclear technology. Only after saying Oppenheimer quoted a “pagan” god. He did not.

“I have never met a person who can isolate the moment when nuclear technology became known to man. So, where did it come from exactly? … it’s very clear to me these are demonic.”

Tucker Carlson says "human forces" did not create nuclear technology. Instead, it was demons.



"I have never met a person who can isolate the moment when nuclear technology became known to man. So, where did it come from exactly? … it's very clear to me these are demonic." pic.twitter.com/Sml55hUF3t — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 4, 2024

There is a whole Oscar-winning movie about what happened

Tucker Carlson got on his little high horse saying that the killing of innocent lives should never be your end goal. Yeah, I agree. That’s what the film Oppenheimer argued. Actually, the whole movie showed how J. Robert Oppenheimer’s (Cillian Murphy) quest for scientific exploration put blood on his hands and the consequences of those actions. We literally saw how it weighed on him what happened and how President Truman (Gary Oldman) cheered those deaths on.

When Carlson said he wanted someone to pinpoint the exact moment this nuclear technology was created, all he had to do was watch Oppenheimer. The movie shows you step by step how those working on the Manhattan Project created the science behind the atomic bomb. In fact, we even see Edward Teller’s (Benny Safdie) science behind the hydrogen bomb! My point is: All of these facts are out there for you to read about.

Carlson, instead, wants to make some unhinged connection to the deaths caused by the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki to say that we’ve been killing Christians since 1945. Again, Carlson just made things up repeatedly in this video, spewed some hateful views, and then acted like the science of the atomic bomb came out of nowhere.

Sorry, Tuck. Most of us watched Oppenheimer. We know what actually happened.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy