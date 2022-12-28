So … This Means Everyone in ‘Glass Onion’ for Sure Got COVID, Right?

Miles Bron is the kind of man who uses his wealth and success to show his friends a good time. He also does it so that his ego gets a nice patting and thus becomes the monster of a billionaire we get to meet in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. A movie that is brilliant for its many different layers (get it? Because it’s called Glass Onion?), it has one aspect that really makes you think.

And that’s its inclusion of COVID-19.

**Spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery lie ahead!**

The minute the movie starts, and it’s clear that writer/director Rian Johnson and company are not ignoring COVID-19, you can tell that this is going to be a journey—mainly in that the movie takes place on a remote island, so they’re probably all just going to test then enjoy some freedom there and have fun. What you get instead instead is Miles Bron giving everyone what is believed to be a “vaccine” prior to their journey to his compound, and you’re left thinking about how the wealthy reward their friends and no one else.

But then the end of the movie comes, and you’re laughing at Bron’s demise, and you leave the theater thinking about your own theories and maybe aren’t instantly thinking back to the scene where everyone is seemingly vaccinated. Now that we’ve all had some time to process the movie, I’m here to point out that these people probably all got COVID from going to this island, for one very particular reason.

Think about it. A movie major point of the movie was that everything Bron did was fake. Nothing really worked, and if this was something that even Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.) wasn’t aware of, then those who are intelligent and work for Miles Bron were not in on it. So, in theory, that vaccine that we were initially annoyed by because Bron was flaunting his resources for his friends and not the general public is … maybe … not even a real vaccine.

So what did they get shot with?

Miles Bron, of course, would have a “vaccine” up for his friends. We heard rumors of the rich getting vaccinated before everyone else so that they could go back to their luxurious lives, so why not have Rian Johnson poking fun at that with someone like Bron, who is a fraud? But then they did get sprayed with something and we still have no idea what it is. But what we do know is that it definitely wasn’t going to protect these people from COVID.

Which then begs the question: Did these people get COVID because of Miles Bron? Because I don’t think they actually got vaccinated on that dock.

The scene in question happens very early on in the movie. The first thing we see is everyone in their respective homes during lockdown and getting Miles’ boxes. They solve the puzzles together, get their invitations, and all meet up, along with Benoit Blanc, on a dock in Greece. So in theory, all of these people flew on planes during the pandemic, with three people who were not wearing masks, and then hung out all weekend close to them because they thought they were vaccinated. Chances are, these people all got home and had COVID.

And that’s probably the funniest thing about this whole COVID storyline, because they all thought they were being safe and doing things they shouldn’t do in the pandemic and then, most likely, got sick. And that’s truly and honestly a great commentary on the United States’ response to the pandemic.

