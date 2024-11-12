‘So Nick Fuentes was scared? Of a woman?’: Nick Fuentes violently assaults a woman after brutal anti-abortion comment

Nick Fuentes really is the definition of f**k around and find out. He logged on the internet, told women “your body, my choice” and then internet detectives doxed him. He has…since confirmed it by opening his door when someone rang the bell and was afraid of women.

Fuentes loves to call women weak. Thinks less of us as a gender and does seemingly believe that he can control women. So it isn’t surprising that people turned their anger on Fuentes and showed him just how strong women really are. To be clear: Doxing isn’t okay. It is terrifying. This situation though is wild because he not only confirmed his own doxing (which is against what people suggest doing) but did so by quickly opening the door and macing a woman.

A tweet was posted by writer and activist Talia Jane who stated that Fuentes “confirmed the dox by reportedly immediately opening the door to mace, assault, and steal the phone of a woman who rang his doorbell out of curiosity.”

So Nick Fuentes was scared? Of a woman? https://t.co/QnjgW4FAj9 — Barbie ? Agitprop (@BarbieAgitprop) November 11, 2024

The woman who was also allegedly kicked down the stairs of his home. The reports state that she was just curious to see if the doxing was real and it, in turn, confirmed it when Fuentes responded violently. It is unclear if she had any other intentions/what else happened.

But Fuentes doxing is the result of his own attack on women and his desire to give the sexists of the world a battle cry has directly impacted his well-being. Being this afraid to leave your own home….it is like he finally understands how scary it is being a woman in America!

People often say “play stupid games, win stupid prizes” and again, I do not condone doxing. But this being the response to his catchphrase…

Maybe don’t tell women everywhere you control them?

It really is a simple thing. You don’t have to have hate in your heart and then you get to live your life freely and without fear. But what happened in this situation is that Fuentes provided men with anger, hatred, and horrors in their souls a battle cry. He told them all to mock women and the right of their own bodies. So…women said “bet.”

I think there is just something so funny about men like Fuentes. He thought he was mocking women actively afraid of losing their rights. So those women took rights away from him. Again, to be clear, I do not condone this but you have to kind of laugh at the irony of his situation. He’s so afraid of leaving his home and, well….that’s what happened to many of us when he inspired young men to say “your body, my choice.” At least he knows what it feels like now.

What we know about the situation is very limited but we do know that Fuentes was afraid that a woman rang his doorbell and he maced her in the process. That and he made a sexist catchphrase that angered a lot of angry women.

