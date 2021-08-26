So How Much Hayden Christensen Could We Get in the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series?

Hayden Christensen’s return to the world of Star Wars is one that delights me to no end, mainly because it’s time that Christensen gets his due and people put a little respect on his performance as the young Master Skywalker.

The Anakin Skywalker actor was last scene in Revenge of the Sith, which told us the story of Darth Vader’s turn to the dark side. But getting to see Hayden Christensen team up again with Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi is a fascinating thing because … well, Darth Vader got severely burned before getting into his iconic Vader look. So how much Anakin are we really going to see?

While it’s just a rumor right now, coming from Star Wars News Net, we could have shots of Christensen as Anakin yet. In concept art shared by Star Wars News Net, we can see a “critically injured Vader in a bacta tank, similar to how we saw Luke Skywalker recuperating on Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

ComicBook.com also went on to point out that these “renderings of a bacta tank and a mask resembling the breathing device seen in the concept art that are based on actual photos from the set,” meaning that we could see Hayden Christensen in the bacta tank as Anakin outside of the Darth Vader helmet. He’d still have to be burnt from what happened on Mustafar during his battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi at the end of Revenge of the Sith.

Sure, it’s not much, but given that we had two movies of Hayden Christensen’s face as Anakin Skywalker prior to this (and that little switch to the end of Return of the Jedi where George Lucas replaced the original Force Ghost of Anakin to be one of Hayden Christensen), it’s still exciting to me. Maybe we can also get a little flashback of Anakin Skywalker for me, as a little treat?

As the years have gone on, people have changed their tune on the Star Wars prequels. I was a teenager when they were coming out, so I absolutely loved the prequels despite people mocking them, and can still quote the entire “I have brought peace, freedom, justice, and security to my new empire” scene by heart. Having Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor involved in Star Wars again in any capacity is just really exciting.

It’s emotional no matter how I look at it. If it’s just Hayden Christensen in the Vader suit without getting to see his face? I’m still going to be emotional about it because it’s my Anakin. To this day, I stand by the fact that Revenge of the Sith is one of my top 3 Star Wars movies, and just having Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back together in any capacity is enough for me.

