Open Thread: So, How Are We Sleeping?

I don’t know about you, but the last week in our new coronavirus reality has been the worst and weirdest sleep-wise.

A highly scientific survey of Mary Sue staffers found that my experience is a common one: people who usually never wake up at night are waking all the time. Sleeping through until morning appears to be a relic of simpler times. Stress dreams are running wild through our brains. And it’s harder than ever to put down our phones and disconnect in order to try and fall asleep in the first place.

It’s not surprising that our sleep-patterns are at odds, considering that the COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented experience fraught with near-constant anxiety. Beyond the stresses of remaining inside and with less social contact than we may be used to, many of us have additional worries. We may have friends and relatives who are currently ill. We may be panicked over the health risks to vulnerable people in our lives (and our own health). It’s difficult to know what will become of jobs, cultural institutions, and daily life as we know it. Everything feels upended and rather out to sea.

Here at The Mary Sue we’ve found it helpful to share our thoughts with others, so we wanted to make an open thread dedicated to discussion for our community. Sleep is a starting point of a topic, but we’re keen to hear about the gamut of your experiences. Tell us how you’re feeling, what you’re seeing, what you’re thinking about. If you have suggestions for things to watch, read, play, or listen to, we want to hear all about it. Stay safe and healthy, folks, and thanks for being here with us.

