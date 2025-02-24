‘So fun’: Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio Share Their Love for Each Other for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk are back facing off against each other in the new Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. And it is interesting to see where the two characters are now versus where we left them in season 3 of Daredevil.

Recommended Videos

I was lucky enough to get invited to the press conference for the series and one of my questions was asked to the cast. I asked about the new dynamic between Matt and Fisk in the series and stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio shared how much their relationship has grown throughout the years and how much fun it was to play a different kind of relationship between the two adversaries.

When my question was asked by moderator Sade Spence, D’Onofrio quickly responded by saying that the new dynamic was “so fun” to play with D’Onofrio. They then expanded on it. Cox brought something up that he said D’Onofrio said the day before. “Over the last ten years, obviously, we’ve become good friends and the good news is that it does feel like the better friends we become, the easier it is to hate each other.”

The cast laughed and D’Onofrio went on to clarify that that camaraderie and friendship helps them bring these characters to life so flawlessly. “Because we’ve known each other for so long and we love playing these roles, we have a lot in common. I’ve fallen in love with Charlie. The more I love him, the more I love to hate him. It’s great.”

D’Onofrio then went on to say how much a lot of their dynamic is about trust. “To be serious about it, the other thing is trust. We trust each other a lot.” He explained that when they’re not filming together, he doesn’t have to worry about Cox’s side of the show because he trusts what he is doing.

A rivalry built on trusting actors

Seeing both Cox and D’Onofrio praise each other was a beautiful thing because we only get to see these two characters as rivals with one another. Fisk and Matt Murdock are not going to team up any time soon for better or worse. But getting to see how much these two actors know and love each other is such a beautiful juxtaposition to their Marvel characters.

It is why it works for me. Vincent D’Onofrio clearly cares and trusts Charlie Cox and vice versa so we get to reap the benefits of that and see how these two actors shine as their beloved Marvel counterparts. And boy oh boy do we love to see these two hate each other.

It’s a great time to be a Matt Murdock fan and getting to hear Cox and D’Onofrio answer my question at the press conference meant the world to me. I cannot wait to see what Daredevil: Born Again has in store for us all and until then, at least we know that these two love each other. And…well, love to pretend to hate each other too.

Daredevil: Born Again lands on Disney+ on March 4.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy