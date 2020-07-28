Snyder Cut Clip Shows Superman Meeting Alfred Sporting a (Sexy) Black Costume

Zack Snyder was featured as part of Justice Con, a fan-organized event that ran parallel San Diego Comic-Con’s Comic-Con@Home last week, the digital version of the con they managed to put together this yeart. Justice Con was a two-day celebration of Zack Snyder and his Justice League cut, set to debut on HBO Max in the not-too-distant future.

Snyder discussed that his upcoming Snyder Cut: Justice League film is now an “Elseworld” production that doesn’t have to fit into the DCEU canon anymore. So, Shazam, Aquaman, and anything that comes afterward will be connected to the Joss Whedon version, with Snyder’s version now being allowed to be its own thing.

During the panel, the director released a clip of Henry Cavill, as Superman, wearing a black costume. “We’re going to see it in all of its massively glorious action. But a nice, slow walk-up might be nice to see it for the first time,” Snyder explained. (That scene shows up at 31:43)

The suit is a reference to the Death of Superman comic that was referenced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The black costume appeared in the Reign of the Supermen and has made some appearances occasionally ever since—and I will say, in full shallowness, Henry Cavill looks great in the costume. I still feel like Cavill has the perfect look for Superman, and I found myself enjoying Jeremy Irons’ turn as Alfred, so this was the perfect sort of clip to get me interested in this cut.

Snyder has also made it clear that this entire cut will only include scenes that he shot, and nothing that was a Whedon original will be in this edition.

“There will be no chance on Earth that I would use a shot that was made after I left the movie,” Snyder said. “I would rather destroy the movie, I would set it on fire, than use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a fucking hard fact.”

Despite the feelings I’ve had about the Snyder Cut and the constant back and forth I’ve felt about what it meant that Warner Bros. was going to spend so much money on it, this has become much bigger than a vanity project. Don’t get me wrong, this is still a vanity project, but if the accusations against Whedon from the crew and actors are true, then he really created an environment that was disrespectful to them and Snyder when Warner Bros. brought him in to take over in the wake of Snyder’s daughter’s death.

I may not agree with a lot of his ideas, but Snyder was chosen for this project, and I’m down to see what he is going to bring to HBO Max. Do I think it’ll be good? Not really, to be honest. However, I’m still looking forward to it. By not having that CGI mouth abomination, it will already be more watchable than the Justice League I currently own on Blu-ray.

We are expected to get a few more teasers from Snyder at DC Fandome, the DC Comics digital event, on Aug. 22.

