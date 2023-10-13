‘Snow White’ 2024 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

Disney has been going full steam ahead with live-action remakes of their animated classics in the last few years, and the latest animated feature to get such a treatment is the first Disney princess film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The film was initially announced seven years ago in October 2016, and six years later, filmed in the U.K. over a four-month period between March and July 2022.

Of course, it hasn’t been without its controversies, from the on-set pictures that caused conservatives to have a meltdown because not all of the dwarfs were white to Rachel Zegler drawing criticism for her comments about changes from the original.

But despite all of that, the story of Snow White will be brought to life on movie screens, and it will be really soon.

The release date for the new adaptation is set for March 22 next year, but there’s not even a trailer yet! All we have at the minute is the title card, which you can see above. You can watch the trailer for the 1937 film here:

Who is starring in the new Snow White film?

Though we don’t have a trailer just yet, we do have a cast for the upcoming movie. The titular character will be played by Rachel Zegler, who rose to prominence after starring in Steven Speilberg’s 2021 remake of West Side Story as Maria. The role of the Evil Queen went to Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

Other members of the cast include:

Ansu Kabia (The Sandman) as the Huntsman

Martin Klebba (Pirates of the Caribbean) as Grumpy

Andrew Burnap (WeCrashed) as Jonathan

Colin Michael Carmichae (Hot Fuzz)

The film will be directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer) and produced by Marc Platt (Legally Blonde and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World).

What is the plot of the film?

There is no official synopsis for Snow White yet. However, it’s probably safe to say that it will follow the main points of the original, which was based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale.

The story tells of a young princess whose stepmom, the Evil Queen, is jealous of her beauty and orders for her to be killed by a huntsman. However, he does not kill her and she finds refuge living with seven dwarfs in a cottage. After finding out that Snow is still alive, the Queen disguises herself and gives the young girl a poisonous apple that makes her fall into a death-like slumber that can only be broken by true love’s kiss. It remains to be seen how the new version will update this story.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]