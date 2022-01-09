Move Over, Bean Dad! 2022 Is All About Snow Shovel Husband

We’re barely two weeks into 2022, and already the internet has given us a new terrible man to dunk on and meme-ify. Meet Jon Reyes, a Manitoba cabinet minister of economic development and jobs. But despite his political position, one job Reyes won’t do is shovel the snow out of his driveway. No, that job is reserved for his wife, who is shoveling snow after working a 12 hour night shift at the hospital. Yes, you read that right: this poor woman works a night shift in a hospital, during a COVID surge no less!, and now she has to shovel her own damn driveway while her husband looks on and tweets about it.

Reyes tweets, “Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast. 🙏🏽”

Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/91vahySLqO — Jon Reyes (@jonreyes204) January 8, 2022

I don’t know Jon, maybe instead of your blessings she’d like you to put on a parka and shovel the damn driveway while she takes a hot shower/goes to sleep/feeds herself/does literally anything else. And apparently instead of shoveling the driveway, he stayed up late at night tweeting about tennis? I mean, it’s bad enough to be the husband who watches your wife do this, but to tweet about it? This dude deserves what’s coming to him.

Reyes put out a statement after the tweet went viral, saying “My wife is amazing, both at home and at work. I’m eternally grateful for her and everything she does. I love her very much, … I’m happy that she is getting the worldwide recognition she deserves, and it serves as a reminder to everyone — especially me today — that we can never do enough to show our gratitude to healthcare workers.”

And what’s coming, of course, is the ire of the internet, which has quickly and viciously dunked on this painfully oblivious man. Let’s take a look at some of the best responses:

Ladies, let the record show that this is not a depiction of every politician husband.😳 #abpoli #ableg https://t.co/tlKPGXztvq — Thomas A. Lukaszuk (@LukaszukAB) January 9, 2022

How thoughtful. He watches his wife shovel snow after a 12 hr shift. God bless him 🤔 https://t.co/gaio49KKYz — Melissa Mbarki (@MelissaMbarki) January 9, 2022

The CDC now recommends you have your wife shovel snow if she has worked for 12 hours — Jesse Taylor (@Broximar) January 9, 2022

I mean, I'm not physically able to shovel either, but you make $150K a year. Can you not afford to engage one of many small businesses that do snow clearing instead of leaving it to your HCP spouse? — Jenny Henkelman (@jennyhenk) January 8, 2022

Yah. I could hardly wait to come home and shovel heavy snow after being on my feet for 12 hours. Through the night. On zero sleep. With patients who are swearing and yelling at me. Said no nurse ever. 🙄 — supermom.AB.RN (@nurse_supermom) January 9, 2022

Wife out here pulling off a 12 hour shift on the frontlines against a pandemic and coming home to shovel snow on a Winnepeg winter morning and this dude is in the crib cozy as fuck in some fuzzy Garfield slippers sprinkling powdered sugar on some French toast — 🎅🏿America Is Musty🎅🏿 (@DragonflyJonez) January 9, 2022

My wife would do this too. Then she'd be nice enough to drive me to the hospital to remove the snow shovel from my ass. https://t.co/DQSPZG7IYC — Tony (@Leaferbyblood) January 8, 2022

Watching your wife shovel snow like Cersei Lannister is SICK https://t.co/5UWNwVkLiA — Tristan  (@UncleTristan_) January 9, 2022

Actual Wikipedia article lmao pic.twitter.com/XrP1lybt4S — Audrey III (@CatbearSix) January 9, 2022

There’s been no word from Mrs. Reyes, except for a tweet reading, “All I wanted to do was shovel!”. But she joined Twitter in October, is following no one, has 44 followers, and this is her first tweet ever. Methinks that maybe she wasn’t the one tweeting?

All I wanted to do was shovel! 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/dlGyMnZV0r — Cynthia B Reyes (@CynBReyes204) January 9, 2022

Anyway, if your spouse is a frontline worker, shovel their damn snow or pay someone local to do it. Otherwise, the internet will come for you and you will deserve their wrath. After all, no husband is better than snow husband.

(image: Warner Bros.)

