Move Over, Bean Dad! 2022 Is All About Snow Shovel Husband

New terrible man just dropped.

By Chelsea SteinerJan 9th, 2022, 2:29 pm
 

Jack Nicholson frozen in snow in The Shining.

We’re barely two weeks into 2022, and already the internet has given us a new terrible man to dunk on and meme-ify. Meet Jon Reyes, a Manitoba cabinet minister of economic development and jobs. But despite his political position, one job Reyes won’t do is shovel the snow out of his driveway. No, that job is reserved for his wife, who is shoveling snow after working a 12 hour night shift at the hospital. Yes, you read that right: this poor woman works a night shift in a hospital, during a COVID surge no less!, and now she has to shovel her own damn driveway while her husband looks on and tweets about it.

Reyes tweets, “Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast. 🙏🏽”

I don’t know Jon, maybe instead of your blessings she’d like you to put on a parka and shovel the damn driveway while she takes a hot shower/goes to sleep/feeds herself/does literally anything else. And apparently instead of shoveling the driveway, he stayed up late at night tweeting about tennis? I mean, it’s bad enough to be the husband who watches your wife do this, but to tweet about it? This dude deserves what’s coming to him.

Reyes put out a statement after the tweet went viral, saying “My wife is amazing, both at home and at work. I’m eternally grateful for her and everything she does. I love her very much, … I’m happy that she is getting the worldwide recognition she deserves, and it serves as a reminder to everyone — especially me today — that we can never do enough to show our gratitude to healthcare workers.”

And what’s coming, of course, is the ire of the internet, which has quickly and viciously dunked on this painfully oblivious man. Let’s take a look at some of the best responses:

There’s been no word from Mrs. Reyes, except for a tweet reading, “All I wanted to do was shovel!”. But she joined Twitter in October, is following no one, has 44 followers, and this is her first tweet ever. Methinks that maybe she wasn’t the one tweeting?

Anyway, if your spouse is a frontline worker, shovel their damn snow or pay someone local to do it. Otherwise, the internet will come for you and you will deserve their wrath. After all, no husband is better than snow husband.

(image: Warner Bros.)

