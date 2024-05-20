‘Smiling Friends’ Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

Smiling Friends season 2 is currently well underway, so what can we expect from the next episode—and when can we expect it?

According to Dexerto, Smiling Friends season 2 episode 3 is set to release on May 19, 2024, on Adult Swim. The episode will be called “A Allan Adventure” and will center around Allan’s quest to find paper clips for the office, which is fraught with its own difficulties and shenanigans. The current season 2 schedule is as follows:

Season 2 Episode 4: “Erm, the Boss Finds Love?” – May 26, 2024

Season 2 Episode 5: “Brother’s Egg” – June 2, 2024

Season 2 Episode 6: “Charlie, Pim, and Bill vs The Alien” – June 9, 2024

Season 2 Episode 7: “The Magical Red Jewel AKA Tyler Gets Fired” – June 16, 2024

Season 2 Episode 8: “Pim Finally Turns Green” – June 23, 2024

Smiling Friends is an adult animated comedy made by writers Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack. This show first aired on January 10, 2022, and is currently broadcasting on Adult Swim and stars Cusack as Pim Pimling and Allan Red, and Hadel as Charlie Dompler and Glep. Together, these employees make up their wacky business called Smiling Friends Inc run by the strange Mr. Boss.

Smiling Friends is a surrealist comedy with a ton of comedic and offbeat situations that the characters get into. The show will also parody pop culture stuff like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Lord of the Rings.

You can watch Smiling Friends on Adult Swim and streaming platforms like Max, YouTube, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

