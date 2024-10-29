‘Smells like MAGA to me’: Ballot box fires might just be the hot new election tactic

The coordinated attacks on ballot boxes in Vancouver and Portland early Monday morning represent the latest escalation in what appears to be a systematic attempt to undermine electoral infrastructure in the Pacific Northwest.

At Fisher’s Landing Transit Center in Vancouver, arsonists destroyed hundreds of ballots when they torched a ballot drop box around 4 a.m. This attack connects to two other incidents—another ballot box burning in Southeast Portland the same morning and an earlier scorching attempt in Vancouver on October 8. In one tweet, @zorekrichards said, “Smells like Maga to me.”

Smells like Maga to me. — Zorek Richards (@zorekrichards) October 28, 2024

Domestic terrorism. — Mayo ? (@MayoIsSpicyy) October 28, 2024

The timing and methodology—an unspecified incendiary device—reveal a calculated effort to sow chaos just days before the November 5 election. The perpetrators appear to have committed arson during off-hours when detection would likely be minimal—and damage would be certain and at a maximum—suggesting premeditation rather than a random act of vandalism.

Mail in ballots in 3 states have been destroyed by arson. pic.twitter.com/K88PAUHnJn — TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) October 28, 2024

This systematic assault on voting access goes into the bucket of a broader pattern of anti-democratic actions emerging from far-right corners, where electoral defeats have increasingly met with undemocratic responses rather than reflection. The targeting of literal ballot boxes—symbols of authentic democratic participation—particularly resonates with authoritarian (and nihilistic) impulses to restrict and control voting methods. The essential idea is, ‘We can’t lose if you can’t win.’

This is in WA-03, one of the most highly-contested House races in the country. Burning ballots pulled from inside smoking Vancouver ballot box; hundreds of ballots lost. Just a few hours earlier, Portland police responded to an arson at a SE Portland ballot box. pic.twitter.com/RTWuyXd0FF — Fly Sistah ? (@Fly_Sistah) October 28, 2024

As the FBI investigates these connected attacks, the broader implications remain as clear as day: the far-right can see their futures being narrowed or foreclosed in such a way that it would force a reflection they are actively trying to avoid at all costs. These are not merely acts of vandalism but calculated strikes against democracy and any infrastructure furthering positive progress. These acts represent a growing desperation of those who see can their political futures evaporating into the ether.

