Six Films to Watch After Finishing the First Season of ‘Yellowjackets’

The finale of Yellowjackets airs tonight, ending weeks of intense speculation, twisty conspiracy theories, and the best series soundtrack ever. And while the final episode answers some long-standing questions, we still have so much to ponder. Unfortunately for fans, while the series was renewed, it’s going to be a long wait until season 2 returns at the end of 2022. So what do we do in the meantime? And more importantly, what are we going to watch?!

Fear not, for while I may be useless in a survival scenario, I am pretty damn good at pop culture knowledge. And I’ve come up with six films to scratch that specific Yellowjackets itch. And while we may have to wait for many months until season two premieres, we can enjoy these films in the meantime.

For When You Need More of Melanie Lynskey’s Simmering Rage

Yellowjackets has so many great performances, but it’s Melanie Lynskey’s work as Shauna that truly stands out. One of my favorite Lynskey performances was in 2017’s I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore. Macon Blair’s directorial debut follows Lynskey as nursing assistant Ruth, whose world is upended after a home burglary. Frustrated by the ineffective cops, Ruth sets out to solve the crime on her own, with help from her intense and awkward neighbor Tony (Elijah Wood). The film won the Grand Jury Prize for the U.S. Dramatic competition at the Sundance Film Festival, and is currently available on Netflix.

For When You Need an Alternative Coming of Age Story Centered on Women Athletes

90s poster girl (and dream Yellowjackets casting pick) Drew Barrymore helms Whip It, a delightful coming of age comedy about a small town Texas high schooler who falls in love with roller derby. Elliot Page stars in the film which features Kristen Wiig, Alia Shawkat, Marcia Gay Harden, and Yellowjackets‘ own Juliette Lewis as badass skaters. It’s a feel-good film with a great soundtrack that will have you itching to break out your skates and do laps in the driveway. Whip It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and is available for purchase.

For When You Want to Watch Queers in the Woods

Jamie Babbit’s queer cult classic 1999 film But I’m a Cheerleader follows Megan (Natasha Lyonne, another dream YJ casting pick) a cheerleader who gets sent to True Directions, a conversion therapy camp which uses a five-step program to convert its queer campers to heterosexuality. Of course, things go awry when Megan falls for bad girl Graham (Clea DuVall) and comes to terms with her sexuality. With campy performances from RuPaul and Cathy Moriarty, BIAC is a hilarious and relevant look at queer 90s culture. Oh, and Melanie Lynskey shines as another queer camper. The film is currently streaming on Tubi, Pluto TV, and Amazon Prime.

For When You Want to Watch Christina Ricci Unleash Chaos on Those Around Her

Christina Ricci effectively made the transition from child actor to leading lady, thanks to films like 1998’s The Opposite of Sex. The acerbic dark comedy sees Ricci playing Dedee, a pregnant teen runaway who shows up on her half-brother Bill’s (Martin Donovan) doorstep and proceeds to steal his boyfriend, a dead man’s ashes, and generally wreak havoc on everyone she encounters. While some of the jokes are dated, this offensive comedy never tries to redeem Dedee or her actions. The film also features a stellar ensemble cast including Lisa Kudrow in a hilarious turn. The Opposite of Sex is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

For When You Want To Watch High School Best Friends Descend Into Murder

Before she directed and executive produced Yellowjackets, Karyn Kusama gave us the cult horror comedy classic Jennifer’s Body. After popular cheerleader Jennifer Check is turned into a succubus, it’s up to her mousy best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried) to save their small town’s teen boy population from Jennifer’s ravenous appetite. Unappreciated at the time of its release, The ensuing decade has seen Jennifer’s Body take its rightful place in pop culture, earning legions of new fans who dig Diablo Cody’s whip-smart dissection of intense female friendship. The film is available for rental and purchase on most streaming sites.

For When You Want to Watch 90s Girl Gangs Deliver Vigilante Justice

1996’s FoxFire, based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel, is a coming of age story about four high school girls who becomes friends with teenage drifter Legs (Angelina Jolie in one of her earliest roles). Together, the girls confront a teacher who sexually harasses his students, punish abusive fathers, steal cars, and engage in DIY tattoos. The uneven film is bolstered by strong performances and a distinctive 90s alt girl aesthetic. FoxFire is available for rent and purchase on most streaming sites.

