Sister Boniface and Co. Are Back in Action in ‘Sister Boniface Mysteries’ Season 3

First there was Father Brown, now there’s Sister Boniface. This moped-driving, microscope-wielding, 1950s nun helps Great Slaughter’s police force solve (basically) all their crimes, and now she and her friends are coming back for a third season.

Recommended Videos

After a genuinely fun and memorable 2023 Christmas special, in which Sister Boniface and Detective Inspector Sam Gillespie got stuck on a train in a blizzard on the way to see their families—and in true Agatha Christie fashion, two murders took place while the train was stuck—Sister Boniface will once again helm her own spinoff, a spinoff which was only recently christened by its predecessor, Father Brown. Though the Christmas special was technically the first episode of Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3, enough time has passed for the new slate of episodes to make their own mark.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3.

When will Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3 be released?

Though Father Brown is a BBC Production, Sister Boniface Mysteries is actually a BritBox original. Therefore, it will air on BritBox in the U.S. before landing in the U.K. Season 3’s first (or second, depending on your point of view) episode is set to premiere on April 24, 2024, with a double-episode premiere. After that, Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3 will continue to drop two episodes weekly on Wednesdays for a total of four weeks.

As such, season 3 will technically have one episode less than previous seasons. The Christmas special makes it nine in total, whereas seasons 1 and 2 included 10 episodes each. It’s expected that the episodes will only air in the U.K. after the season has been released in full in the U.S.

Will the cast return for season 3?

Yes, don’t you worry—all four main cast members are set to return for Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3. This includes the charismatic Lorna Watson as our favorite titular nun, Max Brown as Detective Inspector Sam Gillespie, Jerry Iwu as Detective Sergeant Felix Livingstone, and Ami Metcalfe as Constable Peggy Button. After Sister Boniface’s cheery Christmas special, we’d expect Belinda Lang to return as Mrs. Clam and Sarah Crowden to return as Miss Thimble, as well. Tina Chiang, Virginia Fiol, and Carolyn Pickles are expected to return as Sister Peter, Sister Reginald, and Reverend Mother Adrian, respectively, though we don’t know for how many episodes.

A few guest stars have also been announced, including Luke Roberts (The Tourist) as a character called Kingsley Markham and Denis Lawson (Victoria) as a character named Lincoln Leigh Varsey. Miranda Raison, who played Ruth Penny, a reporter and Sam’s possible love interest, in season 1 and briefly in season 2 is, unfortunately, not confirmed to return this season.

What will Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3 be about?

It’s appropriate that Sister Boniface Mysteries takes place in a town called Great Slaughter—for a quiet (fictional) village in the Cotswolds, a lot of people do seem to get brutally murdered there. An official synopsis for season 3, as revealed by Telly Visions, reads:

In Season 3, a famous organist is murdered mid-tune in the chapel, Great Slaughter’s first sci-fi convention results in a mysterious kidnapping, and a ‘dead cert’ at the screen tests for the new ‘Agent Best’ ends up, well … dead. To top it all, Felix has a challenge of his own when his fiancée Victoria arrives from Bermuda with an ultimatum that could change everything …

Seeing Felix get more of a personal story this season is certainly merited—he’s an interesting, thoughtful character, and he deserves more screen time. If you want a brief sneak peek, you can also take a look at some first-look images below.

(BritBox) (BritBox) (BritBox) (BritBox)

Get ready to do some serious sleuthing when Sister Boniface Mysteries returns with season 3 on April 24, only on BritBox.

(featured image: BritBox)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more