Sir Sean Connery, the Original James Bond, Dies at 90

Legendary Scottish actor Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90. The actor, who originated the role of dashing spy James Bond, passed away in his sleep while in the Bahamas. Publicist Nancy Seltzer released a statement saying, “His wife Micheline and his two sons, Jason and Stephane have confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family. There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended.”

Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said Connery “was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words, ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond.’ He revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Connery first played Bond in 1962’s Dr. No, and would go on to play the gentleman spy in six more films. But while Bond was a defining role for Connery, he delivered memorable performances in many beloved films such as Marnie, The Man Who Would Be King, The Hunt for Red October, The Rock, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, in which he memorably played Indiana’s father, Professor Henry Jones.

Connery won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his work in 1987’s The Untouchables. He also earned two BAFTA Awards (one being a BAFTA Academy Fellowship Award), and three Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award. He was a Kennedy Center Honoree in 1999, and was knighted in 2000. He last appeared onscreen in the 2003 comic book adaptation, The League of Extraordinary Gentleman.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” said current Bond actor Daniel Craig. “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Many took to social media to remember the iconic actor:

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) October 31, 2020

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time. He provided endless entertainment for all of us & inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 31, 2020

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

Few were cooler, few more suave, few more effortless. He showed us all how it could be done and he thrilled and entertained us the entire time. RIP Sir Sean Connery. https://t.co/hyyw52ZMa2 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 31, 2020

He was my Dad’s James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery’s career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in. I have sweet memories of watching Dad watch his movie idol. So Sean Connery’s passing also feels like I’m losing Dad again. RIP, Dr. Jones. pic.twitter.com/8ElVyac1kV — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 31, 2020

Though all of his Bond instalments are fun and two are among my favs of the series (From Russia With Love & Goldfinger), here are some non Bond Connery films I dearly love; Hell Drivers (a supporting role, but a badass flick), The Frightened City (clearly a dry run for Bond) 2/4 pic.twitter.com/DFpsiIY8nb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 31, 2020

From charming immortal Ramirez to Henry Jones Sr, from being the rock in the centre of the best Michael Bay film to his incredible Oscar winning turn as Malone in The Untouchables, Sean Connery had a hell of a run. Have a vodka martini & a dram of whiskey for him tonight. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/Nt3vbaT3By — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 31, 2020

