Skip to main content

Sir Patrick Stewart Getting Excited About Trains Means Everything to Me

By Oct 12th, 2023, 4:21 pm
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: Sir Patrick Stewart attends the Film Independent At The Wallis Presents An Evening With...Sir Patrick Stewart event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 14, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Christmas came early for “avid trainspotter” Sir Patrick Stewart this year, with Santa Claus fulfilling P Stew’s one request for his book tour: riding in trains!

“As I wrote my memoir, I so enjoyed remembering the thrill of spotting trains with my brother Trevor and friend Bryan as Yorkshire boys (read and learn all about it in Chapter One of Making It So),” Stewart said in a video on TikTok earlier this month about riding Amtrak’s flagship high-speed passenger service, the Acela Train “from NYC ➡️ PHL ➡️ DC!”

@sirpatstew

Christmas came early for P Stew ? You’re looking at an avid trainspotter… As I wrote my memoir, I so enjoyed remembering the thrill of spotting trains with my brother Trevor and friend Bryan as Yorkshire boys (read and learn all about it in Chapter One of Making It So). A pleasure to be aboard the Acela from NYC ➡️ PHL ➡️ DC! ? #BookTok #MakingItSo #PatrickStewart #Trains #trainspotting #dayinmylife #DITL

♬ All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

In the TikTok video “Day in the Life: Riding the Train for My Book Tour,” which is set to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” P Stew is seen excitedly awaiting to board the Acela passenger train in New York City, reading a newspaper in business class, and generally charming the Amtrak employees. 

“All I wanted for my book tour was to travel by TRAIN,” Stewart wrote in captions over the video image. “I loved looking out at all the towns and landscapes along the way and reading The New York Times.”

He continues to say that it was “a pleasure to meet the Amtrak staff,” adding that he has “loved trains since he was a boy,” even writing about it in his long-awaited autobiography Making It So: A Memoirout now from Simon & Schuster. Stewart has always been a fan of filming on the Star Trek ships, especially ones with carpet on the bridge, and I feel like I finally get why.

Making It So - A Memoir
(Simon & Schuster)

For a few lucky fans, Stewart stopped by a bookstore at an Amtrak station to sign copies of his book. I’m unsure if the station depicted is NYC, PHL, or DC, but his memoir is next to author Robert Greene’s “banned books” about strategy, power, and seduction. For some reason, I find it entertaining that Stewart’s memoir is next to Greene’s books, but maybe that’s just me.

(featured image: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rebecca Oliver Kaplan

Rebecca Oliver Kaplan (she/he) is a comics critic and entertainment writer, who's dipping her toes into new types of reporting at The Mary Sue and is stoked. In 2023, he was part of the PanelxPanel comics criticism team honored with an Eisner Award. You can find some more of his writing at Prism Comics, StarTrek.com, Comics Beat, Geek Girl Authority, and in Double Challenge: Being LGBTQ and a Minority, which she co-authored with her wife, Avery Kaplan. Rebecca and her wife live in the California mountains with a herd of cats.