Things We Saw Today: Sir Ian McKellen Talks Using the Word “Queer” and Being an Ally to Trans People

Sir Ian McKellen has spoken up in support for an inclusive LGBTQ community, tackling both the label of “queer” and also transphobia.

“I do hear people—gay people—talk about transgender people in very much the same terms as people used to talk about your common—or garden variety—gay. The connection between us all is we come under the queer umbrella: we are queer. I quite like being queer actually.” McKellen said, before reflecting on how the world and gay culture has evolved around the use of that word

“My experience was so different from yours with regard to sex and being gay,” McKellen told Olly Alexander, star of HBO Max’s It’s A Sin, a TV mini-series centered on gay men in London during the AIDS crisis.

“I do envy your generation,” he continued. “It doesn’t come easy for me to say ‘queer’ about myself because for so long it was the hate word. Of course, if you grab it to yourself and own it, the meaning changes.”

“The problems that transgender people have with the law are not dissimilar from what used to be the case for us, so I think we should all be allies really. But you say that and the wrath of God comes down on you from certain quarters.”

You are not wrong, Sir Ian.

(via Pajiba, image: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images for Pride in London)

Variety spoke with 11 individuals who worked on set to figure out some of what happened behind the scenes of Buffy and Angel to create the toxic environments for so many. (via Variety)

After what seems like a lifetime, Elliot Stabler returns to the world of Law and Order. (via EW)

“When you’re treating the intimacy scenes in the same way that you are treating the stunt rehearsals it takes the awkwardness out of them” It’s the TV sensation of the year — a lot of it down to the sex. Bridgerton’s ‘intimacy co-ordinator’ tells us how they pulled it off — The Times (@thetimes) February 25, 2021

“Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos also announced that the streamer has created a $100 million fund for creative equity.” (via Variety)

A million-plus-word story called “Sexy Times With Wangxian” is holding AO3’s community hostage in a strange move. (via Vox)

[RTs are appeicated] #drawingwhileblack is coming back this Weekend to celebrate the last few days of #BlackHistoryMonth ! pic.twitter.com/72O2CUm5Qy — Abelle✨(they/them)@DWB WEEKEND✌🏿 (@abellehayford) February 26, 2021

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]