The time is here. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners released its first trailer and Michael B. Jordan in a vampire movie looks like everything I wanted it to be and more.

Jordan and Coogler’s continued collaboration with each other has fans excited. The two have worked together through all of five of Coogler’s films, starting with Fruitvale Station and continuing on through the Creed films and in both Black Panther movies. Now, Sinners takes them into a new world and we can’t wait!

We’re in the age of the vampire again, with plenty of adaptations about the creatures of the night popping up. With Sinners, the first trailer focuses more on the feel of Coogler’s vision and less about the vampires themselves but it is enough to have us hooked. Or, to be more on theme, a perfect trailer to sink your teeth into.

Here is everything we know about the new film.

An amazing cast!

Our side of Jordan playing two roles, the cast of Sinners is really a masterclass of actors! Coogler has managed to bring in some iconic actors for his films from the jump and now, with a legacy of brilliant films behind him, it isn’t surprising that he managed to have a stacked cast for Sinners.

The rest of the cast includes: Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

What is Sinners about?

Many of us were hooked the minute we heard “vampires” and Michael B. Jordan. But the plot of Sinners seems to be even better than we could have imagined! Because hey, at the end of the day, what is better than one version of Michael B. Jordan? Two Michael B. Jordans.

The film is described as follows: “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

How long do we have to wait?

Right now, the film is set for a March 7 release date. So, happy spring to our vampire lovers!

