‘Silo’ Season 2 Release Window, Cast, and More

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|

Published: Jul 31, 2024 06:15 pm

One of Apple TV’s most popular shows, sci-fi spectacle Silo, will be back for a second season later this year.

The release date is confirmed to be Friday, November 15, 2024. The ten-episode season will begin with the first episode releasing on the day of the premiere, following which there will be weekly releases till January. The details about the release window were divulged at the recently concluded SDCC 2024, where a new member of the cast was also introduced.

Steve Zahn has been added to an already stacked cast of the critically acclaimed show. The veteran actor’s appearance at the panel was a welcome surprise for the fans, which was presided over showrunner Graham Yost, executive producer Hugh Howey, executive producer and lead star Rebecca Ferguson and one of the members of the primary cast, Common. Howey is the author of the book trilogy the show is based on.

Apart from Zahn, the following actors are expected to be a part of the upcoming season:

  • Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette
  • Common as Robert Sims
  • Tim Robbins as Bernard
  • Avi Nash as Lukas
  • Chinaza Uche as Paul
  • Harriet Walter as Martha

Silo season 2 is expected to continue the events of season 1, which ended leaving fans perplexed over multiple storylines, including Juliette’s fate. While the debut season was based on Howey’s first book, Wool, it isn’t necessary that the creators will fall on its sequel Shift for for season 2’s plot and themes.

The first season gave a great indication about the writers not being hesitant about incorporating their own ideas while adapting the book, and if Yost’s comments are anything to go by, then the second season is going to be blend of the past and the present. For the uninitiated, Shift serves as a prequel to Wool and helps the readers make sense of the events of the first book.

