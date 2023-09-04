Shudder’s ‘Bad Things’ Is the Latest Entry in the Lesbian Horror Genre

Lesbian horror comprises a wide and expansive field within the horror genre. From classic films like Daughters of Darkness to more recent additions like The Perfection, there’s something for every kind of horror fan. Recently, there seems to be a boom in LGBTQ horror in general, which means we’re getting more queer horror content than we even have time to watch! But you should tune in to Bad Things, a creepy new film from Stewart Thorndike (Lyle).

The Premise

Bad Things follows a group of friends led by Ruthie Nodd (GLOW‘s Gayle Rankin). Her grandmother has just died, leaving Ruthie to inherit an abandoned old hotel. Ruthie’s mother remains a sort of ghost figure throughout the movie, only referenced in hushed tones and text messages.

Cal (Barbie‘s Hari Nef), Ruthie’s partner, and friend Maddie (Rad Pereira) also come along. Maddie brings the mysterious and strange Fran (Annabelle Dexter-Jones) as her plus one.

From the beginning, Cal and Ruthie make it known that they don’t care for Fran. Fran has a penchant for talking about ghosts and having an intense, accusatory gaze. Strangely, Ruthie and Fran have chemistry from the beginning. It’s tense and fueled with rage, but it’s there. Much of what we know about the foursome’s dynamic is revealed as they fight with each other. It’s giving queer drama meets The Shining.

The group plans to stay in the hotel for a few days while Ruthie makes plans to sell it, against Cal’s wishes. In no time, though, things begin to unravel. Ruthie’s mom’s car is there, but she isn’t. Fran starts seeing things. We learn from Maddie that Ruthie cheated on Cal and that at one point, Maddie and Cal were together. It’s a big lesbian mess from the jump.

As things begin to unravel, the characters begin to question each other’s sanity. The group chooses a villain. More haunting visions appear. If Bad Things does one thing well, it’s creating tension.

What Bad Things does well

This film is aesthetically cold, blue, and isolating. It perfectly captures the feeling of being locked in a dingy hotel in winter for a few days. Additionally, the tension between the characters is spot on. Ruthie’s anger and rage are palpable. Her estranged mother is always haunting her, forever on her mind even when she isn’t there. Rankin, who has delivered terrific performances in Men and Perry Mason, is captivating to watch.

I loved Hari Nef’s acting in the film; she plays Cal’s fear incredibly well and brings depth to the role. Periera’s Maddie doesn’t have a whole lot to do in the story, and it feels like she is simply there to relay information about Cal and Ruthie. It’s Dexter-Jones’s Fran who really steals the show. Her arc from wild seductress to sympathetic is a ride to watch. She’s always draped in clothing, with her blue-gray smudged-out eyeshadow adding depth to her gaze. This character is stylized perfectly for the role she plays.

Perhaps I just love a “mommy issues” movie, but I did like how the relationship between Ruthie and her mom plays out in the film. Cal shares other stories about Ruthie’s mom’s neglect and we see how her mom’s lack of care has caused Ruthie to spiral. Her trauma is very much the reason behind her deep-seated unhappiness. Furthermore, the neglect has given Ruthie a real “I have to fend for myself” attitude, making everyone else in her life tertiary, including Cal.

Things that needed work

While the film features a big twist, most film fans will see it coming a mile away. I also wish that the film did more with Cal and Maddie as characters. They are at the center of the action but still feel secondary to their story arcs. I also felt the violence in the film was a little cartoony, which comes with the territory for low-budget horror films.

I always judge a movie based on how scared I was while watching it and how often I looked at my phone (twice). I was definitely more inclined to pay attention, but I was only a little uneasy, not scared. The final images of Ruthie are seared into my brain currently, and sometimes a good final image can make up for other sins.

Bad Things is currently streaming on Shudder.

(featured image: screenshot/Shudder)

