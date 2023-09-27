Emma Stone’s Upcoming A24 Series Has Cranked My Reality Television Phobia Up to 11

If there’s one thing we should have all learned in the past few years or so, it’s to pay close attention whenever A24 starts cooking, even if you’re only shown the most barebones version of the recipe. Granted, most all of A24’s work tends to be more-than-meets-the-eye across the board, but I digress.

Anyhow, such is the current state of affairs of The Curse, with the incoming Showtime series starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder, which dropped its first trailer not too long ago. Indeed, perhaps it’s a result of far too much being left to the imagination here, but few trailers have managed to do so much with so little like A24’s latest has.

The show will star Stone and Fielder (both of whom also serve as executive producers) as a young married couple who co-host a reality home improvement show together, and who find themselves at the mercy of a mysterious curse that threatens to tear apart their relationship and family plans, and also may or may not exist at all. It’s not a terribly meaty premise by any stretch, but this teaser still somehow manages to sell it perfectly; there’s a dormant creepiness factor to reality television personalities as is, but combining that with such uniquely discordant music and a slowly-retreating camera quite notably brings out the best of everything the trailer has to offer.

And the talent doesn’t end with Stone and Fielder; Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems, Oppenheimer) also shares acting and producing credits with Fielder—with whom he co-created the series—while Safdie’s brother Josh executive produces. Barkhad Abdi, Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman also shore up the show’s cast as guest stars.

The Curse will stream on Paramount+ via the Showtime package on November 10, when we’ll finally bear witness to the delectably unholy combination of Nathan Fielder’s imagination and A24’s green light.

(featured image: A24)

