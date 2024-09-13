‘Should I be angry?’ Insecure man can’t handle the benefits of his wife’s crush on Glen Powell

I love when men don’t understand something. This time, it’s Glen Powell—more specifically, the attraction people have to him. I’m not saying that if you’re attracted to men, you’re instantly into Glen Powell, but chances are you get it. Straight men … don’t.

Recommended Videos

Recently, a user on Reddit (in a since deleted post) decided to share that he thinks his wife’s increased sex drive is because of her new obsession with an actor. He was asking everyone if he should be angry, and he shared some of their story. “Recently my wife (38F) has had a higher drive for sex and I believe it is triggered from her possible obsession with a celebrity I am 39M). Being suspicious I looked thru her phone (I know this is not right for me to do) and found her search history flooded with searches of this person.”

As the post went on to share that his wife also searched for sex scenes in this actor’s work, I knew she was a goner. Celebrity crush obsession stage 3. But I do like that it took an UPDATE on the post for the husband to consider this an obsession. In the first update, he writes, “This morning she’s on her phone and surprise surprise looking up more Glenn Powell stuff. To me this is getting to be an obsession.”

What’s funny to me is that before the husband revealed that “Glenn” Powell was his wife’s crush, all of the comments from other husbands were asking who this magical celebrity was. One wrote, “Please share this magical celebrity with us all so we can get sex. Sincerely All Married Men.”

My personal favorite was this guy: “I don’t care who starts my wife’s engine as long as I’m the only one who reaps the benefits.”

At least she has good taste?

According to the husband in the comments, the two watched Hit Man together, and I do think it’s funny that she said, “I choose him.” Gary Johnson for the win. But many also pointed out that this husband was asking a lot of his wife. He was angry when they’d only have sex 1-2 times a week, and now that she wants to have sex with him, he’s wasting his time worrying it’s just because she’s attracted to Glen Powell.

I mean, I understand feeling less than because you are not Glen Powell, but I also think a celebrity crush is harmless fun. Maybe that’s just because I grew up with parents who knew that if a certain celebrity looked one of their ways, they were getting divorced. Luckily, my mother did not see Andy Garcia or George Clooney prior to their actual divorce.

This feels like a lot of his own insecurities that he doesn’t feel like sharing with his wife. Maybe if he talked with her and understood what she loved about Hit Man or just Glen Powell as a whole, they could have a mutually beneficial conversation. Instead, he creeped on her phone and found out that her new celebrity crush has a cute dog.

Women can have celebrity crushes, too

I think straight men often think about their “Hall Pass” and don’t really extend that same energy towards women. Again, this is all new to me because my mother loved to tell my dad what male celebrities she loved. Richard Gere was a big one.

But they also had a love for each other (even when they were divorced) that meant they knew it was just a harmless crush on an unattainable person. If you are that concerned about your wife becoming obsessed with Glen Powell, there are some other things you guys have to work out.

And look, I do recognize that I am someone who often has two kinds of crushes: the real-life people I know and the celebrities I see. I go through entire filmographies of actors because I am enamored with their work! But that doesn’t mean I don’t also have feelings for people I know in real life. We women are complicated, beautiful creatures. We can love someone in our own lives and then turn around and watch Hit Man and fantasize.

Anyway, there are worse celebrities to have your wife thinking about. Glen Powell is literally just a good boy from Texas who got famous. That is relatively attainable in your own life (just insert the state you’re from). So let her live her life. Let her make Glen Powell her phone lock screen for a while. There are benefits for you in the long run, and hey, you can repeatedly watch Top Gun: Maverick because of this!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy