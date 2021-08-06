Let’s be honest, Zillow listings only go viral if they’re effing cool or effing bizarre. For the iconic “I got beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes, lamb, rams, hogs, dogs, chicken, turkeys, rabbit – YOU NAME IT” gospel singer and Internet sensation, Shirley Caesar, her Zillow listing is definitely on the effing cool side.

Or should I say … the Dark Side?

New Star Wars house just dropped $1,550,000

Raleigh, NC

4 bd, 7 ba

8,759 sfhttps://t.co/xxi7cX1cN3 pic.twitter.com/ALcWWUj06j — Zillow Gone Wild (@zillowgonewild) August 2, 2021

You can check out the full listing right here.

Like all good Zillow listings, you have to scroll down a bit before you get to the part that makes you do a double-take. Caesar’s North Carolina home is an absolute vision, one that’s full of grand entryways, perfectly cut lawns, soaking tubs, a kitchen you’d feel guilty about cooking in, and one hell of a home theater.

The listing reads:

This gorgeous, 4 level estate sits beautifully on 1.85 acres, where you can relax in your custom built gazebo and look out over a tranquil pond. Large master suite with 2 huge walk-in closets, fireplace & private balcony overlooking the water. Updated kitchen. Beautiful windows to show off GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS that are everywhere you look! Refinished, REAL hardwood floors. Finished basement with kitchen, full gym, full bath/steam shwr. UNBELIEVABLE home theater. 5 car garage. New roof. Comm pool/tennis!

That “unbelievable” is an understatement. That’s the kind of home theater I’m trying to get when I evolve into a financially stable Black nerd girl.

Older black women being nerds >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> https://t.co/Tf31uExMPc — Ash Parrish (@adashtra) August 6, 2021

I always knew the Force was strong with Shirley Caesar. 🙏🏾 — Kenneth (@Askforken) August 5, 2021

Some fans noticed, however, that Ms. Shirley had more than just Star Wars in that theater.

Does anyone else notice the 1 Star Trek symbol above the screen? — Nate Moorehead (@GoBlueRaiders1) August 2, 2021

Listen. When you’re an 82-year-old 11-time Grammy-winning artist with your own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame I think you’re allowed to mix iconic franchises however you want. I mean, you can do that anyway, but you can especially do it when you’re still thriving in your 80s.

I will say that I’d probably have a hodgepodge of geekery throughout my dream million-dollar house. In an interview with ABC11, Caesar mentioned having a gym that she didn’t use. I immediately envisioned repurposing it into an arcade with a Dance Dance Revolution machine and arcade cabinets of Turtles in Time, House of the Dead, and Marvel vs Capcom 2 (just to name a few).

Someone wanna loan me a cool $1,550,000 and a U-Haul to North Carolina? Zillow estimates a little under $7K for monthly payments.

In that same interview, Caeser expressed feelings of shock and awe about going viral over Star Wars. That’s not necessarily because of the content she’s going viral over, it’s because this isn’t the first time this has happened to her. “I’m shocked,” Caesar said. “I thought ‘Beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes,’ but this? The Star Wars house? Wow! That’s all I can say!”

Caesar also revealed that, to her, Darth Vader is the star of the Star Wars movies. I’m gonna let y’all argue in the comments on whether or not you agree with her on that.

This is probably the best-case scenario when you’re trying to sell your house. As Caeser says at the end of her interview, “I want my house to sell, come get it!”

What would your ideal geek paradise of a home look like?

(Image: Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Black Music & Entertainment Walk Of Fame)

