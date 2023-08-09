Shirlene Quigley’s Response to Lawsuit With Lizzo Is Pretty Damning

Shirlene Quigley’s response to the lawsuit filed against her and Lizzo is quite damning, especially considering the allegations of religious harassment against her. The internet has been ablaze since three former dancers who worked with Lizzo and Quigley filed a lawsuit leveling some disturbing accusations against the pair and Lizzo’s production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. Among the accusations are those of workplace harassment, sexual harassment, religious harassment, assault, and disability discrimination. The plaintiffs detailed being body-shamed, placed in uncomfortable situations, and pressured to partake in religious practices or outings/activities involving nudity and sexuality.

The lawsuit is especially shocking, considering how Lizzo has publicly presented herself as an advocate for body positivity and female empowerment. When the lawsuit was filed, most of the attention went to Lizzo, the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter. The lawsuit has raised questions and scrutiny for the singer, as it should. However, the accusations and subsequent response from Quigley also require attention. Quigley is the second top defendant in the suit, and her name is listed a total of 87 times in the lawsuit. Many readers, though, may not be familiar with who she is since she largely worked behind the scenes and in the background on Lizzo’s team.

Quigley is the dance captain for Lizzo’s backup dancers, Big Grrrls. She oversees and choreographs the dancers and has been on tour with Lizzo since 2019. Prior to working with Lizzo, she danced for many other big names, including Beyonce, Rihanna, Jamie Foxx, and Chris Brown. Even before the lawsuit, though, there were some mental health concerns regarding the dancer. In 2016, Quigley mysteriously disappeared for several days and was reported missing by her father, who expressed concern for her behavior leading up to the sudden disappearance. However, it’s not her past but her response post-lawsuit that has raised the most scrutiny.

Shirlene Quigley responds to bombshell lawsuit

Quigley first responded indirectly to the lawsuit before releasing a direct statement addressing it. However, her initial response was quite strange. The first social media post Quigley publicly made was a short Instagram video. In the video, she explained how she wanted her followers to know about god’s love and “how good god” was. She also described how she had just gotten off tour and was “grateful,” “thankful,” and “filled with joy” at the experience. One might almost think she hadn’t seen the allegations, but she did drop a few hints that she had by commenting on how “all things work together for those who are called according to his purpose” and indicating that god loves you “no matter where you’re at or what you’re going through.”

Of course, it seemed very distasteful for Quigley to be sending out such a strongly religious message immediately after—and seemingly in reference to—being accused of religious proselytizing in the lawsuit. Anyone who follows Quigley on social media knows she is deeply religious. However, the lawsuit alleges that she brought religion to the workplace and pressured her dancers to adhere to her practices and beliefs, such as praying and refraining from pre-marital sex. She also allegedly used her religion in tandem with her sexual harassment, such as becoming fixated on one singer’s virginity due to her beliefs on pre-marital sex and creating a hypersexual work environment. Quigley turned off comments on her religious video but later issued a direct statement about the allegations.

Her actual statement exhibited many of the same shortcomings that Lizzo’s statement did. There is no apology or addressing of specific allegations, but there is a focus on her hurt over the allegations, her hard work, and how her faith will get her through the situation. Neither of her posts shows any remorse or even a slight acknowledgment that the experiences of the plaintiffs might have been different than her “amazing” experience on tour.

Similarly, imbuing her religion into both posts seems very counterproductive in denying her claims of religious proselytization. The allegations against both Lizzo and Quigley are deeply concerning, and their responses certainly haven’t done much to exonerate them. Hopefully, as the lawsuit proceeds, accountability will be taken.

(featured image: JC Olivera/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

