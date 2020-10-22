Things We Saw Today: Are We Ever Getting That Sherlock Holmes3?

Are we ever going to get Sherlock Holmes 3? Why does this feel like a targeted attack on me and my heart? Dexter Fletcher, who directed Rocketman and is set to direct the third installment in the Robert Downey Jr. and Jude law franchise, recently went on the podcast Celebrity Catch Up and shared that Sherlock Holmes 3 is basically on the backburner right now.

Fletcher stated that “Sherlock’s hit its own issues on and off. That’s sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what’s going to happen,” and went on to cite things that make filming hard during the pandemic, like crowd scenes and love scenes. (Gonna imagine that’s a Sherlock Holmes-based loved scene as WELL as Dexter Fletcher’s other film The Saint, which is a remake of the Roger Moore film of the same name starring Chris Pine.)

But, it honestly makes sense that the film is delayed again until who knows when. Sure, some sets have begun work once more and are trying to be safe, but even then, there are still hiccups. The Batman was shut down not long ago because star Robert Pattinson tested positive. So, a part of me respects the fact that both of these movies are on the back burner as everyone is waiting to see what happens with the world.

But then the part of me that loves Sherlock Holmes, RDJ, and Chris Pine is screaming that this isn’t fair to me, personally. So everyone, please, if you haven’t been taking this virus seriously (WHAT ARE YOU DOING NOT TAKING THIS SERIOUSLY?!!?), start wearing masks and doing the right thing—for yourself, for others, and for my sanity. I need these movies.

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

BREAKING: U.S. administration officials have been watching Russia’s FSB penetrate state and local systems in recent weeks and believe they have pieced together Russia’s plans for election interference. https://t.co/a3Lo69MmgL It is far worse than Iran. w/ @julianbarnes @SangerNYT — Nicole Perlroth (@nicoleperlroth) October 22, 2020

Trump is the biggest “superspreader” of Anti-Asian racism, advocates and scholars warn. (via HuffPost)

Nearly every script I’ve been sent since leaving drama school https://t.co/MLuyWl2yGv — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 22, 2020

Billy Porter examines the origins of the LGBTQ+ movement in a new Docuseries titled Equal for HBO Max. (via HuffPost)

