Here’s What We’ve Deduced About ‘Sherlock & Daughter’

We’re about to get a new Sherlock Holmes show, and this one has a twist—the legendary detective is teaming up with a woman who *may* be his daughter.

Recommended Videos

Sherlock & Daughter, announced at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour 2024, is an upcoming show from CW (formerly known as The CW) and British producers StoryFirst. Here’s everything we’ve deduced about it so far.

Is Sherlock & Daughter anything to do with the BBC’s Sherlock?

Sherlock & Daughter has nothing to do with the Benedict Cumberbatch Sherlock show. (That one has very much had its time.) The last episode of Sherlock aired in 2017 and despite the showrunners wanting to bring it back, they’ve had no luck so far. No, Sherlock & Daughter is a completely new show set in a completely new Holmesian universe.

Who is in the cast of Sherlock & Daughter?

Sherlock Holmes will be played by none other than beloved British actor David Thewlis, who you probably remember as Professor Lupin from the Harry Potter series. More recently he’s played another icon of British literature, Fagin in Disney/Hulu’s The Artful Dodger.

Sherlock’s daughter Amelia will be played by American actress Blu Hunt, who’s appeared in CW’s The Originals and played mutant Dani Moonstar in The New Mutants. In 2020 People magazine labeled her “the queer, Native American actress breaking boundaries in Hollywood.”

They’ll be joined by Dougray Scott as the infamous Professor Moriarty, Holmes’s greatest enemy. No word yet on who will be playing Holmes’s faithful companion John Watson … or if he’ll even be in it.

What is the plot of Sherlock & Daughter?

CW has you covered with a synopsis of the show:

The mystery thriller series Sherlock & Daughter puts Sherlock Holmes out of his comfort zone, mysteriously unable to investigate a sinister case without risking the lives of his closest friends. Enter: young American Amelia. After her mother’s mysterious murder, she learns her missing father may be the legendary detective. Despite wildly different backgrounds and attitudes, the pair must work together to solve a global conspiracy, crack her mother’s murder, and find out for sure if she really is Sherlock’s daughter.

Personally, I’m betting that she is. Clue’s in the title!

When will Sherlock & Daughter air?

There’s not actually all that long to wait for Sherlock & Daughter. The show will air on the CW sometime in 2025. Make a note, Sherlockians of the world.

(featured image: 20th Century Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]