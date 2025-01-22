‘She was nasty in tone’: Trump attacks a female bishop after unsatisfactory National Prayer Service

Donald Trump penned a Truth Social post attacking bishop Mariann Edgar Budde after she dared to ask him to show mercy to children and other vulnerable communities during the National Prayer Service.

Budde led the inaugural prayer service on January 21. Trump and J. D. Vance attended but appeared disgruntled that Budde spoke of what most would consider “Christ-like” values of compassion and mercy instead of pushing the right-wing agenda. During her service, she pleaded that Trump has mercy “upon the people in our country who are scared now.” She especially pleaded with him to have mercy on the children, stating, “There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families. Some who fear for their lives.” Budde also asked for mercy on undocumented immigrants, who “pay taxes and are good neighbors.” While Trump and Vance both proclaim to be religious, they appear oddly triggered by the mere idea of mercy and compassion.

Trump and Vance looked upset at the end of the service as they leaned over to speak to each other. Additionally, Vance was spotted bursting into laughter when a prayer was called “for the most vulnerable.” Later, Trump went on one of his late-night Truth Social rants to attack Budde for talking about mercy and compassion instead of using her religious sermon to complain about undocumented immigrants.

Trump demands an apology from Mariann Budde

On Truth Social, Trump penned a post attacking and mocking Budde, who he referred to as a “so-called Bishop” and “a Radical Left hard line Trump hater.” Interestingly, he accuses her of bringing her church “into the World of politics,” despite also attacking her for not getting political enough and centering her semon around the false narrative of “the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people.” Also, he had to attack her intelligence because she’s a woman, stating, “She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart.” Trump then goes on a tangent about undocumented immigrants before coming back to Budde.

He accused her of making “inappropriate statements” and claimed her service was also “a very boring and uninspiring one.” Trump concluded by claiming that she owes the “public an apology,” though he doesn’t specify what she’s supposed to apologize for. It’s quite interesting how Christians often compare Trump to Christ and proclaim he is their savior who will return America to a Christian nation. Yet, he couldn’t even handle a 15-minute service. Not only that, but he’s enraged by anyone even suggesting that he considers showing “Christ-like” qualities of compassion, mercy, and love or that he cares for the most vulnerable.

It’s especially important to remember Budde didn’t just mention the LGBTQ+ community or undocumented immigrants — she explicitly mentioned children. She asked Trump to be merciful to the children in America. In response to being told to care for children, Trump went on a social media rant while Vance busted out laughing at the idea of praying for the most vulnerable, which obviously includes children. These actions, combined with Trump’s refusal to put his hand on his hand on The Bible during his swearing-in, speak for themselves. Even people who aren’t religious can get behind the idea of mercy, compassion, and being concerned for children. The fact that Trump and Vance can’t is deeply concerning.

